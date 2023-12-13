In July, Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva announced that a trade deal between the European Union (EU) and Mercosur — a South American economic and trade bloc consisting of Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Paraguay, and Uruguay — would be ratified by the end of 2023.

The announcement – at a summit of the EU and the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC) — potentially paves the way for one of the biggest free trade zones, estimated to cover 780 million people. It was valued at 40 billion euros worth of business in 2019.

The EU's free trade zone in comparison has a productive capacity four times greater than Mercosur's, while Germany has a GDP almost equivalent to all Mercosur's nations together.

In the works for two decades, the proposed deal aims to drive the flow of goods and services between the regional blocs, explains Javier I. Echaide, a researcher at Argentina's National Council of Scientific and Technical Investigation (CONICET).

It centres on three key pillars - trade, cooperation and political dialogue, says Santiago Villar, a researcher who has spent seven years studying regional integration processes, including EU-Mercosur relations.

"The most relevant is the trade pillar, which aims to reduce tariffs between both blocs," he tells TRT World.

But it also involves other aspects not strictly tied to traditional commerce - ranging from public purchases, intellectual property, postal services, telecommunications, electronic commerce, cyberdata, large data flows, capital movements, financial services, and environmental matters, Echaide says.

According to Villar, the sector that would benefit most from trade in the EU-Mercosur deal would be the primary driver of the economy - agriculture.

However, negotiations previously stalled due to differences over key issues such as agriculture, services, and government procurement, according to Julieta Zelicovich, a professor and researcher at the National University of Rosario.

The EU has been "interested" in Mercosur since its formal inception, and the Treaty of Asuncion was signed in 1991, says Villar. The first attempt to reach a deal in 2004 was a "step forward" despite it not succeeding.

Nevertheless, as EU-Brazil trade could surpass $100 billion this year, Lula underscored the importance of the EU as Brazil's second-largest partner. He said an EU-Mercosur deal could "open new horizons".

Spain, which holds the six-month rotating EU Presidency, also signalled its intent to conclude a deal by the end of 2023.

Victor Enciso, a professor at the Faculty of Agrarian Sciences at Paraguay's National University of Asuncion (UNA), sees a political dimension and a bid "to increase EU influence in Latin America".

From a South American perspective, Lula has said if a deal is not reached, it would not be down to Mercosur's lack of political will.

Brazil's leader insists that the bloc seeks a "certain balance," referencing the region's independence from colonialism and something Echaide says echoes among many Latin Americans.

Mercosur's exports to Europe have largely been commodities such as meat and crops tied to agribusiness, while the EU has largely exported manufactured products.

Echaide describes the practice as repeating the same pattern of colonial-era dependence, establishing local elites dependent on relations with European economic centres.

Today, Zelicovich says there is a "common understanding" that the EU has placed extra demands which have "somehow unbalanced the previous 2019 political agreement."

Four years ago, both parties appeared to reach a deal that reports indicated would benefit European manufacturers and Mercosur farmers.

Amid what Echaide calls "the convergence of both parties' political needs," Argentina's then-president, Mauricio Macri, held Mercosur's pro-tempore presidency and sought an important accolade to boost his foreign policy credentials for his reelection campaign, which he eventually lost.

The EU's Trade Commissioner, Cecilia Malmstrom, was ending her mandate and held ambitions to take "credit" for getting the deal inked.

Environmental backlash

However, between 2019 and 2023, during the presidency of Brazil's Jair Bolsonaro, his controversial policies on the Amazon forced the EU to pull back. It led to the postponement of the deal being ratified due to non-binding clauses.

Environmental defenders criticised the far-right leader's policies, insisting he rolled back protections that were causing ecological destruction. Land invaders – such as farmers, loggers and miners – decimated vast swathes of the Amazon for mining, crops and livestock.

The impact caused a backlash from Germany, Norway, Luxembourg, Slovakia and Austria.

In 2019, Ireland and France signalled that they would only back the EU-Mercosur deal with efforts to safeguard the Amazon.

According to Zelicovich, one of the key aspects of the EU-Mercosur deal recognises that all nations have common responsibilities in tackling the climate crisis but different capacities to address it.

"When Mercosur demanded some extra concessions on the agreements to make it more balanced and more updated to the evolving scenario in trade and international economy, politics, politics - the Europeans didn't concede that much," Zelicovich tells TRT World.

Some consider the Mercosur-EU deal to have high demands regarding environmental commitments, particularly for Global South nations who prefer to make environmental pledges in UN environments amid more of an understanding they are developing.

"The EU must make its environmental legislation more flexible," Echaide says.