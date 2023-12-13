It is hard to write about Refaat Alareer, the person who instilled in me and so many other young people in Gaza, the love of the written word.

Now that I have to write this farewell article for him, I am lost for words. Oddly, I don’t feel he’s gone. It’s hard to believe that he’s just a memory now and accept that he’ll never show up in his classroom, share his wit and humour he was famous for.

For those of us who have known him over the years, Refaat is immortal -- he's an idea, and ideas don’t die. Refaat is a word and a story, Refaat is a pen and a pun. Refaat is our poet, storyteller and mentor.

Born in 1979, the son of Al Shujaiya neighborhood in Gaza city - he loved to introduce himself in this way - Refaat has been an inspiration to a whole generation, which has come of age under siege in Gaza, and who he guided and supported to become storytellers.

Refaat was so energetic and giving with his time that at times it seemed he could be present in two separate places at the same time.

He was universal in his teaching, teaching us about Malcolm X, John Donne, Shakespeare, Edgar Allan Poe along side the works of Palestinian author Edward Said.

Refaat told us that it was his grandmother, Kamla, who planted in him the love of storytelling. His grandfather would bribe him with gifts to stay with him but Refaat always chose the stories of his grandmother.

In a TEDx talk he gave in 2015, Refaat quoted a native Canadian asking colonisers, “if this is your land, where is your story?” The story he knew about Palestine and Gaza was Refaat’s way of proving his connection to the land of his ancestors.

Early in his life, Refaat was shot and injured three times. He survived and emerged stronger.

“I have never been caught in my life. I was shot three times with rubber-coated metal bullets and was beaten only when the soldiers stormed our home,” he wrote.

Refaat's uncle, Tayseer Alareer, was killed by Israeli forces while he was working on his land in 2001 to the east of Al Shujaiya and his brother Hamada was also killed by Israel in 2014.

Around the same time, Refaat’s family house was also destroyed. When Israelis destroy a home, the occupants return after a while to collect valuables like jewlery or heirloom, Refaat dug into the heap of concrete and steel looking for writings of his students.

Refaat had a great love for literature, one of our classmates once joked that he keeps a copy of Hamlet under his pillow when he sleeps. Refaat laughed when he heard the joke. His humility and easy-going manner meant many of his students became his close friends. He could be tough with grades, but we still loved him as we knew that the impact of hard-earned grades will last longer.

Refaat’s connection with his students was not limited to the classroom. He would often invite us to have classes in the open air or near the beach, which is now under the occupation of Israeli forces. He would invite us for coffee and always checked on us and on our families.

Refaat edited an anthology in 2014 titled Gaza Writes Back.

Inspired by the Empire Writes Back, Refaat chose Gaza Writes Back as the title for his book, and he wanted it to be Gaza’s voice to the world.

Soon after the end of the 2008-9 Israeli war on Gaza, he asked his students, including me, to write short stories as part of our school assignment, and he chose some of these stories and published them.