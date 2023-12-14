As Israel’s attacks on Palestinians enter the third month, there is increasing pressure on all institutions, including the universities and campuses, to react.

At the beginning of December, Palestinians mourned the killing of Professor Sufyan Tayeh, head of the Islamic University of Gaza, and Refaat Alareer, a prominent Palestinian poet.

While Israel continues to target journalists, civilians, and Palestinian intelligentsia, it also seems determined to destroy Palestinian cultural heritage landmarks, refugee camps, homes, hospitals and universities.

Following the killing of Professor Sufyan Tayeh, heads of all Turkish universities issued a joint condolence message in solidarity with the Palestinian people and condemned Israel.

The statement reads, “Professor Sufyan Tayeh, the Rector of Islamic University of Gaza, was martyred, together with his children and family members, in an Israeli air strike in the region of Al Faluja, precisely targeting his house.”

TRT World spoke with the heads of Turkish universities on how this act resonates with them, as on this occasion issuing a statement came as a collective decision.

Who is Sufyan Tayeh?

Professor Tayeh was born and raised in Jabalia refugee camp in Gaza. He studied at the schools of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA).

While continuing his research in theoretical physics and applied mathematics at the Islamic University of Gaza, Tayeh accepted the offer to become the head of the university in 2023.

Tayeh also held the distinguished position of being among the top two percent of scientists around the world in 2021 by Stanford University.

While he had the opportunity to live in Canada, he persisted in Gaza as he wanted to serve his community.

Tayeh was killed in an Israeli air strike on December 2, along with a 100 distant and immediate members of his family.

It is ‘an attack against whole civilisation’

While the joint statement was issued following Sufyan Tayeh’s killing, it also condemns all aspects of Israel’s brutality.

Previously, some universities had declared their economic or academic boycotts following the bombing of Al Ahli Arab Hospital in Gaza, Tayeh’s killing prompted them to issue a joint statement.

“It is of great importance to demonstrate unified will in declaring that the destruction of Gaza turned into a genocide, and a threat to all humanitarian values,” the head of Uludag University, Feridun Yilmaz told TRT World.