The Russian foreign minister has called on UN chief Antonio Guterres to organise an international conference to find a lasting solution to the war between Israel and the Palestinians.

Moscow has repeatedly called for the creation of a Palestinian state and has working relations with both Hamas and Israel.

"The only way for this problem to be solved forever, and to be solved in a just way, is to hold an international conference with all five permanent members of the UN Security Council," Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov told Russian senators.

He said the conference should include representatives of countries from the Arab League, the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation and the Gulf Cooperation Council.

"The UN should play a leading role in convening such an event," he said, adding: "I trust that the UN Secretary General is quite capable of such an initiative."

Russia is one of five permanent UN Security Council members, along with China, France, the UK and the US.