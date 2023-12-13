WORLD
3 MIN READ
Russia calls for UN conference to resolve Israel-Palestine conflict
Lavrov says the conference should include five permanent members of the UN Security Council, representatives of countries from the Arab League, the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation and the Gulf Cooperation Council.
Russia calls for UN conference to resolve Israel-Palestine conflict
Russian foreign minister says  UN should play a leading role in convening a conference on Israel-Palestine conflict and that he trusts UN Secretary General was quite capable of such an initiative."  / Photo: AA Archive / AA Archive
By Staff Reporter
December 13, 2023

The Russian foreign minister has called on UN chief Antonio Guterres to organise an international conference to find a lasting solution to the war between Israel and the Palestinians.

Moscow has repeatedly called for the creation of a Palestinian state and has working relations with both Hamas and Israel.

"The only way for this problem to be solved forever, and to be solved in a just way, is to hold an international conference with all five permanent members of the UN Security Council," Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov told Russian senators.

He said the conference should include representatives of countries from the Arab League, the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation and the Gulf Cooperation Council.

"The UN should play a leading role in convening such an event," he said, adding: "I trust that the UN Secretary General is quite capable of such an initiative."

Russia is one of five permanent UN Security Council members, along with China, France, the UK and the US.

RelatedHow is Russia approaching the Gaza war?
RECOMMENDED

'Injustice against Palestine'

Lavrov said that the "continuing injustice against the Palestinian people, to whom the creation of a Palestinian state was promised fuels very serious terrorist and extremist sentiments."

He also ensured that Moscow was doing everything in its power to release captives Hamas took during its unprecedented attack on Israel in October.

Hamas has in recent weeks released three Russian citizens that it held hostage in a deal outside of agreements with Israel.

Russia has been increasingly critical of Israel during its military operation in Gaza, with President Vladimir Putin denouncing the "catastrophic" humanitarian situation.

According to the health ministry in Gaza, the war has killed more than 18,400 people, mostly women and children.

RelatedDid Western leaders visit Israel to justify ‘war crimes’ in Gaza?
SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Syrian army takes full control of eastern Aleppo's Deir Hafir after YPG terror group's withdrawal
US judge curbs immigration agents' use of force against Minnesota protesters
Ugandan opposition figure Bobi Wine taken away in army helicopter, party says
White House unveils executive board for Gaza governance plan
Trump offers to mediate between Egypt and Ethiopia over dam
In Washington, Machado targets Rodriguez, and says aim is to create pro-US society in Venezuela
YPG terror group ringleader announces withdrawal west of Euphrates
'We're talking to NATO' on Greenland, says Trump
Trump rules out Insurrection Act in Minnesota for now
Syria makes Kurdish national language, grants national rights to Kurds
US congress members visit Copenhagen to support Denmark and Greenland as Trump hardens stance
Syria launches operation against YPG terrorists in Aleppo's Deir Hafir
Türkiye, Oman review regional diplomacy in talks between foreign ministers
British NGOs call for full suspension of arms sales to Israel
Germany weighs deploying Eurofighters, naval vessels to Greenland in NATO Arctic security push