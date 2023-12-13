WORLD
EU urges sanctions on extremist Israeli settlers in occupied West Bank
The EU move comes after the US said it would refuse visas to settlers behind a wave of violence in the occupied West Bank.
Israeli settlers carrying assault rifles gather next to an inflatable children's attraction in the wildcat outpost of Eviatar near the northern Palestinian city of Nablus in the occupied West Bank. / Photo: AFP / AFP
By Meryem Demirhan
December 13, 2023

EU chief Ursula von der Leyen has backed imposing sanctions on extremist Israeli settlers responsible for attacks on Palestinians in the occupied West Bank.

"The rise in violence by extremist settlers is inflicting immense suffering on the Palestinians. It undermines the prospects for a lasting peace and could further exacerbate regional instability," the European Commission president told EU lawmakers on Wednesday.

"I am in favour of sanctioning those involved in the attacks in the West Bank. They must be held accountable. This violence has nothing to do with the fight against Hamas and must stop."

Von der Leyen's comments come after European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Monday that he would put forward a proposal to sanction the occupied West Bank settlers.

The measures would require the unanimous backing of the EU's 27 member states, but there are divisions within the bloc.

Refusing visa to settlers

The EU move comes after the United States said last week it would refuse visas to settlers behind a wave of violence in the occupied West Bank, in a rare rebuke to its close ally Israel.

The EU has failed to have a united stance on the violence roiling the Middle East since Israel's devastating military offensive on Gaza.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, one of those leading the calls for restraint from Israel, demanded an immediate ceasefire.

"We must say enough is enough, enough to the killing of innocent civilians in Gaza," Sanchez, whose country holds the EU's rotating presidency, told the European Parliament.

"The bombing must stop immediately."

SOURCE:AFP
