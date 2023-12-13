WORLD
2 MIN READ
Armenia, Azerbaijan exchange prisoners at border
Baku and Yerevan last week released a joint statement pledging to seize "a historical chance to achieve a long-awaited peace in the region" and announced a POWs swap.
Armenia, Azerbaijan exchange prisoners at border
Armenia and Azerbaijan were also discussing the withdrawal of troops from their shared border, though it said no decision had yet been taken. / Photo: AFP / AFP
By Meryem Demirhan
December 13, 2023

Azerbaijan and Armenia have traded prisoners-of-war at their border in a step towards normalising their relations after Azerbaijan achieved a decisive breakthrough in their decades-old conflict.

"Azerbaijan freed 32 Armenian military, Armenia freed two Azerbaijani military," Azerbaijan's state commission for prisoners of war said in a statement on Wednesday.

Russia's TASS news agency reported earlier on Wednesday that Armenia and Azerbaijan were also discussing the withdrawal of troops from their shared border, though it said no decision had yet been taken.

"Thirty-one personnel from Armenia's armed forces captured in 2020-2023 and one serviceman captured in Karabakh in September have crossed the Azerbaijani-Armenian border and are on Armenian territory," Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan wrote on his Facebook account.

Announcing the planned prisoner exchange last week, the two sides said they "reconfirm their intention to normalise relations and to reach a peace treaty on the basis of respect for the principles of sovereignty and territorial integrity".

RECOMMENDED

'Historical chance'

In the joint statement, Baku and Yerevan pledged to seize "a historical chance to achieve a long-awaited peace in the region".

The agreement was welcomed by the EU, the US, as well as regional powers Türkiye and Russia, which have tried for decades to persuade the two countries to sign a peace treaty to settle outstanding issues including the demarcation of their borders.

Karabakh, internationally recognised as part of Azerbaijan, broke from Baku's control in the early 1990s after a war. Azerbaijan recaptured swathes of land in and around it in a 2020 war.

RelatedArmenia, Azerbaijan found common ground on principles of peace treaty — Pashinyan
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Syrian army takes full control of eastern Aleppo's Deir Hafir after YPG terror group's withdrawal
US judge curbs immigration agents' use of force against Minnesota protesters
Ugandan opposition figure Bobi Wine taken away in army helicopter, party says
Trump offers to mediate between Egypt and Ethiopia over dam
In Washington, Machado targets Rodriguez, and says aim is to create pro-US society in Venezuela
YPG terror group ringleader announces withdrawal west of Euphrates
'We're talking to NATO' on Greenland, says Trump
Trump rules out Insurrection Act in Minnesota for now
Syria makes Kurdish national language, grants national rights to Kurds
US congress members visit Copenhagen to support Denmark and Greenland as Trump hardens stance
Syria launches operation against YPG terrorists in Aleppo's Deir Hafir
Türkiye, Oman review regional diplomacy in talks between foreign ministers
British NGOs call for full suspension of arms sales to Israel
Germany weighs deploying Eurofighters, naval vessels to Greenland in NATO Arctic security push
Russia blocking progress in Ukraine peace talks: Zelenskyy