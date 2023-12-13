Russia has warned against a "chaotic" exit from fossil fuels, while welcoming the "compromise" deal reached at the COP28 summit in Dubai on transitioning away from them.

"We have at every opportunity stressed the consequences of a chaotic exit without the backing of science," Ruslan Edelgeriyev, Russian President Vladimir Putin's special envoy for climate issues, was quoted on Wednesday by TASS news agency as saying.

"We cannot ignore the diverse needs of people around the world, including the need for affordable and reliable energy," he said.

"The final deal will probably not satisfy everyone but that only shows it is a compromise."

The agreement struck in Dubai on Wednesday calls for "transitioning away from fossil fuels in energy systems, in a just, orderly and equitable manner".

Related Nations agree to 'transition away' from fossil fuels in historic COP28 deal

Easing anti-pollution regulations