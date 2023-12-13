Turkish security forces have “neutralised” more than 2,000 terrorists since the beginning of 2023, the nation’s Defence Minister Yasar Guler has said.

In his address to the Turkish parliament on Wednesday, Guler evaluated the success of Ankara’s fight against terrorism, including cross-border anti-terror operations both in northern Syria and Iraq.

Guler noted that Türkiye has been experiencing its “most successful year” in its counter-terrorism fight. At least 2,067 terrorists have been neutralised so far this year, he said.

“All our operations in Syria and Iraq are carried out in accordance with our right to self-defence arising from Article 51 of the UN, respecting the sovereign rights and territorial integrity of our neighbours,” Yasar emphasised.

“During the planning of the operations, all kinds of measures are taken to prevent damage to innocent civilians, friendly elements, historical and cultural assets, and the environment,” he added.

Successful anti-terror operations

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralise" to imply that the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.