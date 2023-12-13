WORLD
2 MIN READ
Israel kills two more Palestinian journalists in Gaza, tally reaches 89
Gaza’s media office accuses Israel of ‘deliberately assassinating’ journalists in attempt to obscure truth.
Israel kills two more Palestinian journalists in Gaza, tally reaches 89
Journalist Hanan Ayyad and her husband, were killed by an Israeli shell. / Photo: Instagram/@hanan._.ayyad / Others
By Meryem Demirhan
December 13, 2023

Two more Palestinian journalists have been killed in Israeli attacks in Gaza, taking the death toll to 89 since October 7, the government media office has said.

A statement by the media office on Wednesday said Ahmed Abu Absa and Hanan Ayyad lost their lives in Israeli bombardment.

The statement, however, did not provide any details about the circumstances leading to the death of the two journalists.

But according to witnesses, Ayyad's husband has also been killed by an Israeli shell that hit the area of the Old City of Gaza. Their two children survived and became orphans.

On Tuesday, the media office accused the Israeli army of "deliberately assassinating" Palestinian journalists in an attempt to obscure the truth.

RECOMMENDED

Israel has bombarded Gaza from the air and land, imposed a siege and mounted a ground offensive following a cross-border attack by Hamas on October 7.

At least 18,608 Palestinians have been killed and 50,594 injured in the Israeli onslaught since then, according to health authorities in Gaza.

The Israeli death toll in the Hamas attack stood at 1,200 , while around 139 hostages remained in captivity, according to official figures.

RelatedErdogan slams free speech advocates for silence on Gaza journalists' deaths
Explore
Türkiye-Iraq ties gain momentum amid shared security and regional shifts, says SETA
US military strikes suspected 'drug-trafficking' vessel in Eastern Pacific
US virtual embassy tells Americans to leave Iran 'now' amid increasing restrictions and risks
Netanyahu wary of Egypt's military might and uncertain about ultimate US move on Iran
Norway's ex-PM Thorbjorn Jagland and ex-FM Borge Brende under separate probes over Epstein links
'US has many options at disposal aside from diplomacy' — White House sets tone for Iran talks
By Sadiq S Bhat
Erdogan champions diplomacy, highlighting Türkiye's efforts to avert possible US-Iran war
Araghchi arrives in Oman for nuclear talks with US as Iran deploys Khorramshahr 4 missiles
Trump wants new, improved nuclear arms treaty with Russia as New START expires
Trump endorses re-election bids of Hungary's Orban, Japan's Takaichi
Maldives rejects UK-Mauritius Chagos deal, moves to reclaim lost maritime zone
Israel bulldozed Gaza cemetery with British, Australian war graves: report
'ICE behaviour not law enforcement, it's thuggery' — US Senate minority leader Chuck Schumer
Bangladesh court sentences six to death for killings, burning bodies during 2024 uprising
Deadly blast rips through illegal coal mine in India’s Meghalaya state