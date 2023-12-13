Joe Biden's son Hunter Biden has defied a congressional subpoena to appear privately for a deposition before Republican investigators who have been digging into his business dealings, insisting he would only testify in public.

The Democratic president's son slammed the GOP-issued subpoena on Wednesday for the closed-door testimony, arguing that information from those interviews can be selectively leaked and manipulated.

"Republicans do not want an open process where Americans can see their tactics, expose their baseless inquiry, or hear what I have to say," Hunter Biden said outside the Capitol in a rare public statement. "What are they afraid of? I am here."

"My father was not financially involved in my business," younger Biden said.

"Not as a practicing lawyer, not as a board member of [Ukrainian gas giant] Burisma, not in my partnership to Chinese private businessmen, not in my investments at home nor abroad."

GOP Representative James Comer of Kentucky, chairman of the House Oversight and Accountability Committee, has said Republicans expect "full cooperation" with the private deposition.

Comer and Representative Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, who leads the House Judiciary Committee, told reporters later on Wednesday that they will begin looking at the contempt of Congress proceedings in response to Hunter Biden's lack of cooperation.

"He just got into more trouble today," Comer said.

For months, Republicans have pursued an impeachment inquiry seeking to tie President Biden to his son's business dealings.

So far, GOP lawmakers have failed to uncover evidence directly implicating the elder Biden in any wrongdoing.

President Biden has avoided going into details of his only surviving son's legal woes, but has long expressed his support for him as a father.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said the president was familiar with what his son would say. "I think that what you saw was from the heart, from his son," she said. "They are proud of their son."