Israel's war on Gaza hits economies of Egypt, Lebanon, Jordan
Cost of war for three countries in terms of loss of GDP might amount to $10.3 billion or 2.3%, and could double if it lasts another six months, says UN study.
"To lose 45-50 percent of all housing in one month of fighting ... We have never seen anything like this ... the relationship between destruction level and time, it's unique," says UN official. / Photo: Reuters / Reuters
Noureldein GhanemNoureldein Ghanem
December 14, 2023

The economic cost of Israel's war in besieged Gaza on Arab neighbours Lebanon, Egypt and Jordan could rise to at least $10 billion this year and push more than 230,000 people into poverty, according to a UN study.

Israel's relentless attacks have come as the three Arab countries face a struggle with fiscal pressures, slow growth and steep unemployment, and it has deterred much-needed investment as well as hitting consumption and trade.

Lebanon is in a deep economic crisis.

The study, commissioned by the United Nations Development Programme, said the cost of the war for the three states in terms of loss of GDP might amount to $10.3 billion or 2.3 percent, and could double if it lasts another six months.

"This is a massive impact," Abdallah Al Dardari, UN assistant secretary general and UNDP's director of the Regional Bureau for Arab States [RBAS], who led the study, told Reuters news agency.

"The crisis was a bomb in an already fragile regional situation ... It soured sentiment with fear of what could happen and where things are going," he said.

Unprecedented destruction

Israel's war on besieged Gaza has killed more than 18,000 Palestinians in the blockaded enclave, most of whom are women and children.

The Israeli death toll stands at 1,200, which was revised down from 1,400.

Dardari said the scale of destruction in Gaza within such a brief time was unprecedented since World War Two.

"To lose 45-50 percent of all housing in one month of fighting ... We have never seen anything like this ... the relationship between destruction level and time, it's unique," he said.

The mass displacement of almost 80 percent of Gaza's population within such a short period eclipsed the more than decade-old Syrian conflict, which sparked the world's biggest refugee crisis.

"It took Syria five years of fighting to reach the same level of destruction that Gaza reached in one month," said Dardari, a former minister for economic affairs in the Syrian government.

Dardari, an expert on reconstruction in conflict zones, said his team was already reaching out to development funds and multilateral financial institutions on post-war reconstruction scenarios for Gaza.

"We are not waiting until the battles end ... this effort has begun," he said, without elaborating.

