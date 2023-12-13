US House of Representatives Republicans have secured enough votes to formalise their ongoing impeachment inquiry into Democratic President Joe Biden.

The 221-212 party-line vote on Wednesday put the entire House Republican conference on record in support of an impeachment process that can lead to the ultimate penalty for a president: punishment for what the Constitution describes as "high crimes and misdemeanours," which can lead to removal from office if convicted in a Senate trial.

The probe is motivated by his son Hunter Biden's controversial foreign business dealings, accusations dismissed as unfounded by Democrats.

The probe — which was agreed to in a vote along strict party lines — has virtually no chance of success but could turn into a headache for the White House as Biden pursues his 2024 reelection bid.

'Baseless political stunt'

Biden swiftly denounced the vote, slamming the move as a "baseless political stunt."

"Instead of doing their job on the urgent work that needs to be done, they [Republicans] are choosing to waste time on this baseless political stunt that even Republicans in Congress admit is not supported by facts," Biden said in a lengthy statement released minutes after the party-line vote.