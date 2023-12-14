WORLD
4 MIN READ
In pictures: Already terrorised by Israel, Gaza now faces chilling winter
Besieged Palestinians, already traumatised by Israeli air strikes and land invasion, are now confronting harsh winter weather. These images show the agony as well as resilience of Palestinians in the face of Israeli brutality.
In pictures: Already terrorised by Israel, Gaza now faces chilling winter
Palestinian families take refuge in the logistics base of UNRWA and in the makeshift tents they have built around the storage as they struggle with cold weather in Rafah. / Photo: AA / AA
Noureldein GhanemNoureldein Ghanem
December 14, 2023

Palestinians in besieged Gaza are bravely enduring harsh winter conditions amidst Israel's relentless attacks and brutal invasion.

It is a dire situation and many families have taken refuge in the UNRWA base and makeshift tents in Rafah, near the border with Egypt.

Since October 7, Israel has besieged the Palestinian enclave and laid much of it to waste. It has killed at least 18,608 people and wounded 50,594. Many thousands more are feared lost in the rubble or beyond the reach of ambulances.

Israeli warplanes continue bombing the length of Gaza and aid officials say the arrival of winter rain has worsened conditions for hundreds of thousands sleeping rough in makeshift tents. The vast majority of Gaza's 2.3 million people have been made homeless by Israel.

These images depict the strength and perseverance of Palestinians in the face of Israeli brutality:

RECOMMENDED
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Syria makes Kurdish national language, grants national rights to Kurds
US congress members visit Copenhagen to support Denmark and Greenland as Trump hardens stance
Syria launches operation against YPG terrorists in Aleppo's Deir Hafir
Türkiye, Oman review regional diplomacy in talks between foreign ministers
Germany weighs deploying Eurofighters, naval vessels to Greenland in NATO Arctic security push
Russia blocking progress in Ukraine peace talks: Zelenskyy
Trump threatens tariffs on countries opposing US takeover of Greenland
YPG continues to block civilians from using safe humanitarian corridor: Syrian officials
Fugitive linked to Russian envoy's killing changes name, lives in Canada
Turkish artist's exhibition in London blends art, Darwish's poetry to reflect Gaza's story
Torrential rains, floods kill over 100 across southern Africa
Italy seeks NATO presence in Arctic amid Greenland tensions
Gaza admin chief secures one-year budget, pushes for World Bank-backed reconstruction fund
UNICEF warns Ukrainian children are freezing under 'hardest winter of war' amid power cuts
Putin urges stepped-up diplomacy for regional stability in calls with Netanyahu, Pezeshkian