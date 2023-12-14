Climate crisis, worsening armed conflicts, growing debt loads and shrinking international support will accelerate humanitarian crises worldwide in 2024, the International Rescue Committee (IRC) said in a report on Thursday.

In its 2024 Emergency Watchlist, the New York-based IRC pointed to 20 nations largely in Africa at the greatest risk of a worsening humanitarian situation next year.

The report comes after the number of people in need of humanitarian aid this year rose to 300 million while those forced to flee their homes soared to 110 million.

"This is the worst of times," IRC chief David Miliband said in a statement, calling for more emphasis on climate adaption, women's empowerment, 'people-first' banking, support for displaced people and actions to stem impunity.

Sudan ranked top of the IRC's emergency watchlist followed by the occupied Palestinian territories and South Sudan.

Beneath them rank nine Sub-Saharan nations; Myanmar and Afghanistan in Asia; Syria, Lebanon and Yemen in the Middle East; Europe's Ukraine; South America's Ecuador and Haiti in the Caribbean.