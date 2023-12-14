POLITICS
3 MIN READ
IRC sounds alarm on 2024 humanitarian crises
Climate woes, conflict, debt and shrinking aid fuel 2024's potential humanitarian nightmares in Africa and beyond, IRC has warned.
IRC sounds alarm on 2024 humanitarian crises
Palestinian territory of Gaza enters 2024 as the deadliest place for civilians worldwide, according to IRC. / Others
Ali TopchiAli Topchi
December 14, 2023

Climate crisis, worsening armed conflicts, growing debt loads and shrinking international support will accelerate humanitarian crises worldwide in 2024, the International Rescue Committee (IRC) said in a report on Thursday.

In its 2024 Emergency Watchlist, the New York-based IRC pointed to 20 nations largely in Africa at the greatest risk of a worsening humanitarian situation next year.

The report comes after the number of people in need of humanitarian aid this year rose to 300 million while those forced to flee their homes soared to 110 million.

"This is the worst of times," IRC chief David Miliband said in a statement, calling for more emphasis on climate adaption, women's empowerment, 'people-first' banking, support for displaced people and actions to stem impunity.

RelatedHumanitarian pause in Gaza not enough : Belgian and French NGOs

Gaza deadliest place on Earth

Sudan ranked top of the IRC's emergency watchlist followed by the occupied Palestinian territories and South Sudan.

Beneath them rank nine Sub-Saharan nations; Myanmar and Afghanistan in Asia; Syria, Lebanon and Yemen in the Middle East; Europe's Ukraine; South America's Ecuador and Haiti in the Caribbean.

RECOMMENDED

These 20 territories account for some 10% of the world's population but 86% of global humanitarian need, 70% of displaced people and a growing share of those facing extreme poverty and climate risks, the IRC said.

Sudan, which was not included last year, topped the list as large-scale urban warfare meets "minimal international attention," it said, while the Palestinian territory of Gaza enters 2024 as the deadliest place for civilians worldwide.

While some African countries achieve fast improvement of living standards, conflicts, coups and poverty are rising at "alarming rates", the IRC said, while the El Nino weather phenomenon threatens extreme climate.

RelatedUN sends relief chief to Sudan over 'unprecedented' scale of conflict

Latin America

Ecuador — home to many Venezuelan refugees — joined the list for the first time as the rise in violent crime, which the state attributes largely to drug trafficking, aggravates economic impacts from the pandemic and climate risks, it added.

Meanwhile, in Haiti, the IRC pointed to nearly half the population needing humanitarian aid and said it was "unlikely" potential UN efforts to help police fight powerful armed gangs would significantly improve conditions next year.

RelatedWhy Somalia needs long-term planning to battle the crippling climate crisis
SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Syria makes Kurdish national language, grants national rights to Kurds
US congress members visit Copenhagen to support Denmark and Greenland as Trump hardens stance
Syria launches operation against YPG terrorists in Aleppo's Deir Hafir
Türkiye, Oman review regional diplomacy in talks between foreign ministers
Germany weighs deploying Eurofighters, naval vessels to Greenland in NATO Arctic security push
Russia blocking progress in Ukraine peace talks: Zelenskyy
Trump threatens tariffs on countries opposing US takeover of Greenland
YPG continues to block civilians from using safe humanitarian corridor: Syrian officials
Fugitive linked to Russian envoy's killing changes name, lives in Canada
Turkish artist's exhibition in London blends art, Darwish's poetry to reflect Gaza's story
Torrential rains, floods kill over 100 across southern Africa
Italy seeks NATO presence in Arctic amid Greenland tensions
Gaza admin chief secures one-year budget, pushes for World Bank-backed reconstruction fund
UNICEF warns Ukrainian children are freezing under 'hardest winter of war' amid power cuts
Putin urges stepped-up diplomacy for regional stability in calls with Netanyahu, Pezeshkian