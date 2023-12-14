TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkish intelligence MIT neutralises senior PKK terrorist in northern Iraq
Sebahat Ormanli, known by the codename Mizgin Guyi, orchestrated terrorist activities involving arson in urban areas and the instigation of forest fires in Türkiye.
Turkish intelligence MIT neutralises senior PKK terrorist in northern Iraq
Ormanli has been actively involved in PKK's terrorist activities in Iraq's Sulaymaniyah region since 2022. / Others
Ayse betul AytekinAyse betul Aytekin
December 14, 2023

The Turkish National Intelligence Organization (MIT) has successfully neutralised terrorist Sebahat Ormanli, codenamed Mizgin Guyi, a purported high-ranked figure within the youth structure of the PKK terrorist organisation.

As the so-called leader of the PKK's Women's Youth Community (KJCK) and one of its 18 members, Ormanli was pinpointed in northern Iraq following a meticulous investigation, Turkish security sources said on Thursday.

Terrorist Ormanli was found to be orchestrating activities, including instigating forest fires in Türkiye and organising arson in urban areas, as directives for KJCK members.

She was listed in the Turkish Ministry of Interior's Terrorists Wanted List under the Green Category.

RECOMMENDED

Upon the decision to conduct the operation, MIT, leveraging agents within the organisation, located the whereabouts of Ormanli and successfully neutralised the terrorist while she was in transit.

Operating under the codename Mizgin Guyi, Sebahat Ormanli served as the so-called spokesperson for the PKK's Youth Structure in Silopi, Sirnak, in 2011.

Joining the terrorist organisation's rural cadres in 2012, she later moved to Syria after crossing into northern Iraq.

There, she assumed the role of the person responsible for the terror group's women's youth structure. Since 2022, she has been actively involved in PKK's terrorist activities in Iraq's Sulaymaniyah region.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Syria makes Kurdish national language, grants national rights to Kurds
US congress members visit Copenhagen to support Denmark and Greenland as Trump hardens stance
Syria launches operation against YPG terrorists in Aleppo's Deir Hafir
Türkiye, Oman review regional diplomacy in talks between foreign ministers
Germany weighs deploying Eurofighters, naval vessels to Greenland in NATO Arctic security push
Russia blocking progress in Ukraine peace talks: Zelenskyy
Trump threatens tariffs on countries opposing US takeover of Greenland
YPG continues to block civilians from using safe humanitarian corridor: Syrian officials
Fugitive linked to Russian envoy's killing changes name, lives in Canada
Turkish artist's exhibition in London blends art, Darwish's poetry to reflect Gaza's story
Torrential rains, floods kill over 100 across southern Africa
Italy seeks NATO presence in Arctic amid Greenland tensions
Gaza admin chief secures one-year budget, pushes for World Bank-backed reconstruction fund
UNICEF warns Ukrainian children are freezing under 'hardest winter of war' amid power cuts
Putin urges stepped-up diplomacy for regional stability in calls with Netanyahu, Pezeshkian