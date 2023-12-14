The Israeli army remains tight-lipped over recent reports that it has begun pumping seawater into a tunnel network in Gaza allegedly used by the Palestinian resistance group Hamas.

Earlier, The Wall Street Journal, citing US officials briefed on Israeli military's invasion, said the move to flood the tunnels with water from the Mediterranean Sea is part of a broader strategy employed by Israel to destroy the tunnels.

In a teleconference press briefing, a senior official from the Israeli army answered questions on the report.

Citing an inability to disclose operational specifics, the official underscored the Israeli army's longstanding efforts in developing tactical options related to tunnels. He noted that numerous methods exist to neutralise the tunnels.

Asked whether the Israeli army has begun flooding or plans to flood any underground tunnels, he reiterated recent statements by Israeli army Chief of General Staff Herzi Halevi but refrained from providing details.

Related Palestinian poll shows a rise in Hamas support, demands for Abbas to resign

Environmental damage