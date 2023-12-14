An Israeli lawmaker has said his government was seeking to use diplomatic channels to push Lebanon's Hezbollah away from the border to avoid a war flaring there.

Yuli Edelstein, chairman of the Israeli parliament's Foreign Affairs and Defence Committee, said on Wednesday that Israel was determined to bring an end to Hezbollah's presence on the border with Israel.

"This is a goal, I think, that we are trying to reach, at this stage, through diplomatic channels," he told Reuters, saying the alternative could be another war.

Throughout its war on Gaza, Israel has also been trading fire since October 7 on the Lebanese frontier with Hezbollah, which is backed by Iran.

The border violence is the worst since Israel and Hezbollah fought a month-long war in 2006. More than 120 people have been killed on the Lebanese side since October 7, mostly Hezbollah fighters but also including more than a dozen civilians, according to an AFP tally.

Israel has said Beirut would be turned "into Gaza" if Hezbollah starts another all-out war.

'Unrealistic' ideas

Sources familiar with Hezbollah's thinking have said their attacks so far have been designed to avoid an all-out conflict.

A senior Lebanese official told Reuters that US and French officials had visited Beirut to discuss ideas to provide Israel with security assurances based on limiting Hezbollah's role on the border. He did not say when the visits took place.

The official, who is close to Hezbollah, said the ideas were "unrealistic". The official spoke on condition of anonymity because the talks were confidential.

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant on Monday said that Israel is open to reaching an agreement with Hezbollah if it includes a “safe zone” along the border along with other security guarantees.

Al Arabiya TV and its Al Hadath channel quoted unnamed sources as saying: “Israel has agreed that Hezbollah would keep some monitoring sites that would be shared with the Lebanese Army and French forces in south Lebanon, specifically south of the Litani River”.

“Israel has stressed that the Lebanese Army should deploy on all points on Lebanon’s border along with French forces,” the sources added.

The sources also quoted Israel as saying that weapons are expected to only be in the hands of the Lebanese Army in the area south of the Litani River and suggested that US forces would deploy on the Israeli side of the border.

The aim is to implement an agreement after the war on Gaza comes to an end.