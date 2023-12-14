WORLD
Pope Francis urges global treaty on AI ethics for a safer future
Pope Francis expresses concerns about the risks associated with the use of artificial intelligence (AI), citing issues such as disinformation and interference in elections.
"In the quest for an absolute freedom, we risk falling into the spiral of a 'technological dictatorship'," he wrote. / Photo: AP / AP
By Emir Isci
December 14, 2023

Pope Francis has called for world leaders to adopt a global treaty on the use of artificial intelligence to ensure it is used ethically.

The 86-year-old pontiff appealed in a six-page message published ahead of the Catholic Church's World Day of Peace on January 1, which this year is focused on AI.

While welcoming advances in science and technology that have reduced human suffering, Francis warned some discoveries have the effect of "placing in human hands a vast array of options, including some that may pose a risk to our survival and end our common home".

He highlighted the dangers of using AI, including in disinformation and interference in elections, and also to make decisions -- from social security payments to where to target weapons -- for which responsibility becomes blurred.

"In the quest for an absolute freedom, we risk falling into the spiral of a 'technological dictatorship'," he wrote.

He warned that those who design algorithms and digital technologies cannot be assumed to want to act "ethically and responsibly".

Instead, he called for a "binding international treaty" to regulate the development and use of AI, with the goal of preventing harm and sharing good practices.

Regulating generative AI

"Technological developments that do not lead to an improvement in the quality of life of all humanity, but on the contrary aggravate inequalities and conflicts, can never count as true progress," he wrote.

Concerns about AI have increased since the chatbot ChatGPT, a mass-market gateway to generative AI, exploded onto the scene in late 2022.

The European Union is working on a broad law covering the sector, while Chinese legislation specifically regulating generative AI came into force in August this year.

United States President Joe Biden also issued an executive order on AI safety standards in October.

Pope Francis himself has been the subject of several AI-generated images, including one that went viral, showing him wearing a huge white puffer coat with a large crucifix hanging over it.

