TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Türkiye pleased with ongoing peace talks between Azerbaijan, Armenia: FM
Momentum in Azerbaijan-Armenia peace talks will also help normalise relations between Ankara and Yerevan, says Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, speaking on a visit to Baku.
Türkiye pleased with ongoing peace talks between Azerbaijan, Armenia: FM
The stability of the South Caucasus is crucial for the security of transportation and energy pipelines, said Fidan. / Photo: AA / AA
Karya Naz BalkizKarya Naz Balkiz
December 14, 2023

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has expressed that Ankara is pleased with the ongoing peace talks between Azerbaijan and Armenia, adding that the opportunity for peace has grown significantly and is now unavoidable.

"We welcome the positive progress of permanent peace and border determination agreements between Azerbaijan and Armenia," Fidan said on Thursday at a joint press conference with his Azerbaijani counterpart Jeyhun Bayramov in the capital Baku.

Expressing his satisfaction at the recent decision by Azerbaijan and Armenia to take concrete confidence-building measures, Fidan added that "Türkiye hopes such steps will continue and pave the way for a comprehensive peace agreement".

The momentum in Azerbaijan-Armenia peace talks will also help normalise relations between Ankara and Yerevan, Fidan stressed.

The Turkish foreign minister also congratulated Azerbaijan on establishing control and sovereignty over Karabakh through the counterterrorism operation in September this year.

RelatedTürkiye welcomes confidence-building agreement between Azerbaijan, Armenia

Peaceful South Caucasus

RECOMMENDED

The stability of the South Caucasus is crucial for the security of transportation and energy pipelines, said Fidan, adding: "We must address the opportunities and risks in the energy sector with a comprehensive strategy based on our common interests."

"The expansion of TANAP's capacity and the transfer of Caspian natural gas to Türkiye and Europe are crucial elements of our strategy."

A peaceful and tranquil South Caucasus is in the interests of all actors, Fidan said, stressing that all parties should work to create a climate of peace and normalisation.

"Unfortunately, the Armenian diaspora in the West exploits the difficult conditions faced by the Armenian people," the Turkish foreign minister added.

Stressing that the Armenian diaspora attempts to incite some countries against Azerbaijan, Fidan said: "It would be more appropriate to channel efforts towards creating an environment where the Armenian people can establish normal relations with their neighbours, rather than dealing with these provocations."

RelatedArmenia, Azerbaijan found common ground on principles of peace treaty — Pashinyan
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Syria makes Kurdish national language, grants national rights to Kurds
US congress members visit Copenhagen to support Denmark and Greenland as Trump hardens stance
Syria launches operation against YPG terrorists in Aleppo's Deir Hafir
Türkiye, Oman review regional diplomacy in talks between foreign ministers
Germany weighs deploying Eurofighters, naval vessels to Greenland in NATO Arctic security push
Russia blocking progress in Ukraine peace talks: Zelenskyy
Trump threatens tariffs on countries opposing US takeover of Greenland
YPG continues to block civilians from using safe humanitarian corridor: Syrian officials
Fugitive linked to Russian envoy's killing changes name, lives in Canada
Turkish artist's exhibition in London blends art, Darwish's poetry to reflect Gaza's story
Torrential rains, floods kill over 100 across southern Africa
Italy seeks NATO presence in Arctic amid Greenland tensions
Gaza admin chief secures one-year budget, pushes for World Bank-backed reconstruction fund
UNICEF warns Ukrainian children are freezing under 'hardest winter of war' amid power cuts
Putin urges stepped-up diplomacy for regional stability in calls with Netanyahu, Pezeshkian