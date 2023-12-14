Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has expressed that Ankara is pleased with the ongoing peace talks between Azerbaijan and Armenia, adding that the opportunity for peace has grown significantly and is now unavoidable.

"We welcome the positive progress of permanent peace and border determination agreements between Azerbaijan and Armenia," Fidan said on Thursday at a joint press conference with his Azerbaijani counterpart Jeyhun Bayramov in the capital Baku.

Expressing his satisfaction at the recent decision by Azerbaijan and Armenia to take concrete confidence-building measures, Fidan added that "Türkiye hopes such steps will continue and pave the way for a comprehensive peace agreement".

The momentum in Azerbaijan-Armenia peace talks will also help normalise relations between Ankara and Yerevan, Fidan stressed.

The Turkish foreign minister also congratulated Azerbaijan on establishing control and sovereignty over Karabakh through the counterterrorism operation in September this year.

Peaceful South Caucasus