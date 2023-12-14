Türkiye’s foreign minister has blasted the US for blocking UN resolutions for a ceasefire in Gaza, which has seen an intense Israeli air and ground offensive since the flare-up of conflict on October 7.

"Only the US stands between massacre and ceasefire in Gaza," said Hakan Fidan on Thursday.

"It should no longer block any UN ceasefire resolutions," he added, referring to the widely criticised US vetoes of two UN Security Council ceasefire resolutions in October and earlier this month.

The top diplomat also criticised other Western countries for "being complicit" in Israel's attacks.

"The way Western countries, which brag about their morals, are complicit in the Gaza massacre points towards the collapse of the current global system," he said.

But Fidan added that the tide is turning and "humanity is coming back to its senses" on Gaza.

"We have seen many countries, which were previously abstaining or (voting) against (ceasefire resolutions), have now decided to stand by Palestine," he said.

Two-state solution