Throughout the diverse chapters of Türkiye's history, narratives of compassion and care traverse the ages, extending from the Ottoman Empire to the vibrant present. The story commences in the grandeur of Ottoman times, where Sultan Abdulhamid II, propelled by a profound sense of social responsibility, issued a noble decree to establish Darulaceze—a haven for the destitute. This institution was envisioned not only as a place of refuge but as a centre of learning and support, where beggars, orphaned children and those in need found solace in the surroundings of Istanbul's mosques.

Darulaceze was more than a refuge; it served as a source of hope, providing the less fortunate with an opportunity to acquire crafts and skills which could shape their destiny. In the compassionate embrace of Darulaceze, the elderly found more than a residence; they found solace, warmth, and a caring community in their twilight years.

For approximately 130 years, Darulaceze has stood as an affirmation of Türkiye's commitment to the welfare of its people. Over this time, it has shouldered the responsibility of caring for over 100 thousand elderly and disabled individuals, transcending barriers of religion, language, race, and gender. The legacy of Darulaceze embodies Türkiye's ethos—a nation valuing the dignity of every individual and striving to uplift those in need.

As the 21st century dawned, another chapter in this saga of compassion unfolded under the visionary leadership of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. In the district of Arnavutkoy, Istanbul, a symbol of modernity and care was established—the Darulaceze Social Life City. This transformative project, unveiled by President Erdogan at the close of 2023, not only stands as evidence of Türkiye's rich history of social responsibility but also represents hope for the future.

"The Darulaceze Social Life City project, is the strongest example in the world of a welfare project which carries the historical and social heritage of Darulaceze for future generations. It was designed over 150 thousand square metres in Arnavutkoy, Istanbul, in the Yassioren District, next to the Istanbul Airport, with the concept of a 'slow, horizontal, livable' city,” says Hamza Cebeci, Darulaceze Chairman, to TRT World.

Cebeci adds, “the project will be a special social service city, one of the few in the world, where all needs of the elderly, disabled, and children under protection will be met with its environmentally friendly approach,"