Pakistan has asked Afghanistan to take strong action against the perpetrators of the recent terrorist attacks in the northwestern part of the country and "hand over them along with their leadership" to Islamabad.

Speaking at a news conference, Pakistan Foreign Ministry’s spokeswoman Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said that Islamabad expects Kabul to take "concrete actions against terrorists based in Afghanistan."

"We have noted the statement by the Afghan interim government that it will investigate the terrorist attack of December 12 (but) Afghanistan must take strong action against perpetrators of this heinous attack and hand them over to Pakistan along with the TTP leadership in Afghanistan," said Baloch.

Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) is a conglomerate of several terrorist groups in Pakistan that Islamabad believes is currently inside Afghanistan. However, Kabul denies its presence in Afghanistan.

“We also expect Afghanistan to take concrete and verifiable steps to prevent the use of Afghan soil by terrorist entities against Pakistan,” she added.

Taliban denying any involvement