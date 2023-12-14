The Turkish justice minister has said that a meeting was held with Somali authorities regarding a fatal accident involving the son of the Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamoud and a motorcyclist in Istanbul.

"In the coming days, the defendant will come to Türkiye and participate in the trial process," Yilmaz Tunc told reporters in Ankara on Thursday. "Our priority is our citizen. It is our duty to protect the rights and legal interests of our deceased citizen and to take care of the remaining ones.”

A release decision was made according to an initial report on the accident, but in a follow-up report, based on images that emerged after the accident, it was determined that the driver of a car in the accident was at fault, Tunc noted.

He said due to the contradiction between the reports, the file was sent to the Forensic Medicine Institute.

"We will never allow any of our citizens to lose their rights and legal interests in favour of a foreigner. We will follow the incident to the end. We will work for justice to prevail," said Tunc.

“I personally spoke with the Somali justice minister. The Somalian side also approached the matter with goodwill,” he said. "Hopefully, the trial process will start in the near future. Of course, within the framework of the report that will come from Forensic Medicine. The judgment is of course in the hands of our judiciary.”