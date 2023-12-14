Yemen's Houthi rebels have fired a missile at a cargo ship en route to Saudi Arabia but missed, according to a United States official and a private intelligence firm.

No one was hurt in the incident involving the Maersk Gibraltar, which was sailing from Salalah, Oman to Jeddah, said the Danish shipping giant on Thursday.

"The crew and vessel is reported safe," Maersk said in a statement, adding that the company was "still working to establish the facts of the incident".

A US official said, "We have indications that a missile was fired at the Maersk Gibraltar from a Houthi-controlled area of ​​Yemen and that it hit the water and missed the ship".

The official was speaking on condition of anonymity as he wasn't authorised to make the statement publicly.

The attack came amid a near-daily stream of drones and missiles fired at ships by the rebels, who say they are supporting the Palestinian side in the Israel-Hamas war in the Gaza.

Maersk said that "the recent attacks on commercial vessels... are extremely concerning."

"The current situation puts seafarer lives at risk and is unsustainable for global trade. As it cannot be solved by the global shipping industry on its own, we call on political action to ensure a swift de-escalation."

Parent company cooperated with Israeli carrier

Intelligence firm Ambrey said that the Hong-Kong flagged, Marshall Islands-owned ship was fired upon 45 nautical miles off the coast of Mocha and also said that the crew was unharmed.