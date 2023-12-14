A Pakistani court has announced that the trial of jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan and his foreign minister will be held behind closed doors in a case that accuses them of exposing state secrets.

The announcement was made during the first hearing at a jail in the northeastern garrison city of Rawalpindi after Khan and Shah Mehmood Qureshi were re-indicted on Wednesday in the case commonly known as the “cipher case,” according to court records.

But Thursday, the Federal Investigative Agency urged Special Court Judge Abual Hasnat Zulqar­nain​​​​​​​ to allow “in-camera” footage in the courtroom, which he accepted. Zulqar­nain ruled last month that the proceedings would continue at the Adiala Jail in an open court.

The court ruled before adjourning until Friday that the defendants’ families would be allowed to hear the proceedings.

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) last month, declared the jail trial “null and void” but ruled that it is "unusual circumstances" and can be held, but proper procedure should be adopted.

The Cipher case