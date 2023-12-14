TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkish first lady visits paediatric patients transferred from Gaza
Turkish First Lady Emine Erdogan reiterates Türkiye's calls for "an immediate permanent ceasefire and humanitarian aid for all innocent Palestinian children struggling to survive in besieged Gaza".
Turkish first lady visits paediatric patients transferred from Gaza
At least 18,787 Palestinians have been killed and 50,897 injured in the Israeli onslaught since October 7, according to Gaza’s health authorities. / Photo: AA / AA
Karya Naz BalkizKarya Naz Balkiz
December 14, 2023

Turkish First Lady Emine Erdogan has visited paediatric patients who were transferred from Palestine's Gaza to Türkiye via Egypt.

"Seeing that our Palestinian children, who are under treatment at Ankara Etlik City Hospital, were safe and well renewed our hopes at least to some extent," Erdogan wrote on X on Thursday.

The first lady received information about the health of the children and wished them a speedy recovery.

"With all my heart, I demand an immediate permanent ceasefire and humanitarian aid for all innocent Palestinian children struggling to survive in besieged Gaza," she said.

A total of 182 patients were taken to Türkiye after passing through the Rafah border crossing with Egypt.

Nearly 19,000 Palestinians killed

RECOMMENDED

Türkiye expresses strong solidarity with Palestinians and said it is ready to provide visible and invisible humanitarian support.

Israel has bombarded Gaza from the air and land, imposed a siege and mounted a ground offensive following a cross-border attack by the Palestinian resistance group, Hamas, on October 7.

At least 18,787 Palestinians have since been killed and 50,897 injured in the Israeli onslaught, according to Gaza’s health authorities.

Nearly 1,200 Israelis are believed to have been killed in the Hamas attack, while around 139 hostages remain in captivity.

RelatedTürkiye safely evacuates over a thousand people from Gaza since October 7
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Syria makes Kurdish national language, grants national rights to Kurds
US congress members visit Copenhagen to support Denmark and Greenland as Trump hardens stance
Syria launches operation against YPG terrorists in Aleppo's Deir Hafir
Türkiye, Oman review regional diplomacy in talks between foreign ministers
Germany weighs deploying Eurofighters, naval vessels to Greenland in NATO Arctic security push
Russia blocking progress in Ukraine peace talks: Zelenskyy
Trump threatens tariffs on countries opposing US takeover of Greenland
YPG continues to block civilians from using safe humanitarian corridor: Syrian officials
Fugitive linked to Russian envoy's killing changes name, lives in Canada
Turkish artist's exhibition in London blends art, Darwish's poetry to reflect Gaza's story
Torrential rains, floods kill over 100 across southern Africa
Italy seeks NATO presence in Arctic amid Greenland tensions
Gaza admin chief secures one-year budget, pushes for World Bank-backed reconstruction fund
UNICEF warns Ukrainian children are freezing under 'hardest winter of war' amid power cuts
Putin urges stepped-up diplomacy for regional stability in calls with Netanyahu, Pezeshkian