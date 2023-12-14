Israel's ambassador to Britain said that Israel would not accept a two-state solution with the Palestinians after the war in Gaza ends.

Tzipi Hotovely told Sky News that she did not believe in the long-standing position of the UK government and the United Nations that an independent Palestinian state should be established.

"The answer is absolutely no," Hotovely said when pressed on the issue.

"Israel knows today, and the world should know now that the reason the Oslo Accords failed is because the Palestinians never wanted to have a state next to Israel.

"They want to have a state from the river to the sea," she added.

In response, the UK Foreign Secretary David Cameron said on Thursday Israeli ambassador's statement ruling out two-state solution "disappointing".

Palestinian right to self-determination