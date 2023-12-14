WORLD
Israeli ambassador to UK rejects two-state solution; London disappointed
UK Foreign Secretary David Cameron said Israeli ambassador's statement ruling out two-state solution "disappointing".
UK Prime Minister Sunak said in response that he didn't agree with Hotovely's remarks. / Photo: AP / AP
By Staff Reporter
December 14, 2023

Israel's ambassador to Britain said that Israel would not accept a two-state solution with the Palestinians after the war in Gaza ends.

Tzipi Hotovely told Sky News that she did not believe in the long-standing position of the UK government and the United Nations that an independent Palestinian state should be established.

"The answer is absolutely no," Hotovely said when pressed on the issue.

"Israel knows today, and the world should know now that the reason the Oslo Accords failed is because the Palestinians never wanted to have a state next to Israel.

"They want to have a state from the river to the sea," she added.

In response, the UK Foreign Secretary David Cameron said on Thursday Israeli ambassador's statement ruling out two-state solution "disappointing".

Palestinian right to self-determination

The Oslo Accords, signed between Israel and the Palestinian Liberation Organisation (PLO) in 1993 aimed to bring "peaceful coexistence" to Israel and the Palestinians.

The agreement was based on UN resolutions that said the Palestinian people had the right to self-determination.

"Why are you obsessed with a formula (the two-state solution) that never worked," Hotovely added.

UK Prime Minister Sunak said in response that he didn't agree with Hotovely's remarks.

"Our long standing position is that the two state solution remains the right outcome here," he told reporters.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
