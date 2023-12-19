Each year, my family marks my birthday with ambivalent feelings. It is a celebration of my existence, but also shrouded in the bitter memory of an Israeli soldiers’ raid into our home in Nablus.

On that day, my brother, who was a mere 15 years old at the time, was unjustly detained. Fortunately, he was released a year later. Now, more than three decades later, Israeli policy hasn’t changed much. The harsh reality is that hundreds of Palestinian children continue to endure the plight of being detained in Israeli prisons.

Every year, between 500 and 700 Palestinian children face the life-changing reality of Israeli military detention. Many are detained without formal charges and held indefinitely without trial, in a clear breach of international juvenile justice standards.

This means Palestinian children are the only children in the world to experience systematic prosecution under military law in military courts.

Since October 7, we have seen an unprecedented increase in Israeli military detention of Palestinian children. In just two months, Israeli forces have detained 245 children in the West Bank and East Jerusalem, according to the Commission of Detainees’ Affairs, a government agency responsible for the welfare and well-being of Palestinian prisoners in Israeli jails. This is nearly half the number typically detained over an entire year - an escalation with horrifying implications for children.

Now we are seeing a similar pattern in northern Gaza. Last week, we heard disturbingreports of the detention and transfer of Palestinian boys as young as 15 years old from a school in Gaza to undisclosed locations.

Another 150 women and girls from Gaza werereportedly detained, including infants and elderly women arrested during Israel’s expanded ground invasion.

Women who were recently released from Israeli prisons have confirmed that women and girls detained in Gaza are now being held in Al-Damon prison near Haifa.

With organisations blocked from accessing detention facilities since October 7, these former prisoners are the sole source on which the wider community can now rely. We lost the ability to access hundreds of children facing long-standing damaging practices just as the number of detainees has increased.

Palestinian children in Israeli detention endure unspeakable abuses within the Israeli military system. A recent Save the Children report reveals alarming statistics: 86 percent experienced beatings, 70 percent faced threats of harm, 60 percent endured solitary confinement, and an equal percentage suffered physical assaults with sticks or guns.

Shockingly, 69 percent reported being strip-searched during interrogation, with some disclosing incidents of sexual violence. Children were denied adequate food or healthcare, 70 percent said they suffered from hunger and 68 percent said they didn’t receive any healthcare.

Levels of abuse and violence against Palestinian detainees, including children, have drastically spiked after the events of October 7, with several reports and testimonies that document torture, humiliation, severe beating, and starvation.