Israel's president has joined the ranks of high-ranking Israeli officials to speak out against a two-state solution after Israel's war on Gaza ends, in a snub to US which has called for resumption in talks aimed at ending Israel's occupation of Palestinian lands and establishing a Palestinian state under the leadership of the Palestinian Authority that Israel and others will recognise.

In an interview with The Associated Press on Thursday, Isaac Herzog said it is not the time to be talking about establishing an independent state.

Referring to Hamas' blitz on October 7th, "What I want to urge is against just saying two-state solution. Why? Because there is an emotional chapter here that must be dealt with. My nation is bereaving. My nation is in trauma," said Herzog.

"In order to get back to the idea of dividing the land, of negotiating peace or talking to the Palestinians, etc., one has to deal first and foremost with the emotional trauma that we are going through and the need and demand for full sense of security for all people," he said.

The Palestinian resistance group Hamas says its October 7 blitz on Israel that surprised its arch-enemy was orchestrated in response to Israeli attacks on Al Aqsa Mosque, illegal settler violence in occupied West Bank and to put Palestine question "back on the table."

In an assault of startling breadth, Hamas gunmen rolled into as many as 22 locations outside Gaza, including illegal settlements as far as 24 kilometres from the Gaza fence. In some places they are said to have gunned down many soldiers as Israel's military scrambled to muster a response.

And upon return to Gaza, they also took along some 240 hostages, including Israeli military personnel and civilians. Dozens of the captives were later exchanged for Palestinians incarcerating in Israeli dungeons.

Since then, Israel has heavily bombarded Gaza from air, land and sea, killing nearly 20,000 Palestinians, mostly children and women, wounding more than 50,000 and displacing nearly two million people in the tiny coastal enclave.

US pushing for a timetable from Israel

Herzog spoke a day before a meeting with the White House's national security adviser, Jake Sullivan.

Herzog, whose position is largely ceremonial, is a former leader of Israel's Labor Party, which advocates a two-state solution with the Palestinians.