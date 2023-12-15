Friday, December 15, 2023

1955 GMT — The number of Palestinians killed in the ongoing Israeli onslaught on Gaza has reached 18,800, local authorities have said.

According to a statement by the Palestinian Government Media Office in Gaza, 51,000 Palestinians have been wounded by the Israeli army in the besieged enclave since October 7.

The statement also said 8,000 children and 6,200 women were among those killed by Israel.

It noted that the Israeli army has caused "an unprecedented humanitarian catastrophe" and immense destruction in Gaza.

2126 GMT — Pentagon orders US aircraft carrier to remain in Mediterranean near Israel

Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin has ordered the USS Gerald R. Ford aircraft carrier and one other warship to remain in the Mediterranean Sea for several more weeks to maintain a two-carrier presence near Israel as its war on besieged Gaza continues, US officials said.

Multiple US officials confirmed the longer deployments approved this week for the Ford and the USS Normandy cruiser on condition of anonymity because they have not yet been made public.

Other ships in the Ford's strike group had already had their deployments extended.

The decision to keep the Ford — the Navy’s newest aircraft carrier — in the region comes as Israel’s defence minister, Yoav Gallant, said Thursday it will take months to destroy Hamas, predicting a drawn-out war.

Officials said the plan is to keep the Ford there for several more weeks.

2047 GMT —Israeli killing of captives a 'tragic mistake'

The White House has said the killings of three Israeli captives in besieged Gaza by the Israeli military was a "tragic mistake."

"We don't have perfect visibility on exactly how this operation unfolded and how this tragic mistake was made," spokesperson John Kirby said.

1952 GMT — Palestinian Americans sue Biden admin over relatives stuck in Gaza

Two Palestinian American families have sued the Biden administration, claiming the government has not done as much to evacuate their US relatives stuck in besieged Gaza as it did for Israeli dual nationals.

The State Department says it has helped around 1,300 US Palestinians leave Gaza and escape Israel's retaliatory bombardment - in part by coordinating their exit to neighbouring Egypt with Israeli and Egyptian authorities.

But the United States has not taken steps to organise dedicated flights or otherwise help secure the exit of an estimated 900 US citizens, residents and family members who remain trapped in Gaza, the American families suing the government say.

They say this violates their constitutional rights. "There is more that the US government can do, and they are choosing not to do it for Palestinians," Yasmeen Elagha, who has family stuck in besieged Gaza and helped organise the lawsuit, said in an interview.

The lawsuit accuses the federal government of failing to protect US citizens in an active war zone and denying equal protection to Palestinian Americans, a right under the US Constitution.

The suit seeks to force the government to begin evacuation efforts and secure the safety of its citizens "on equal terms to other noncombatants in the same war zone."

1830 GMT — Israel troops kill 3 hostages mistaking them for 'threat'

The Israeli army has said its troops shot and killed three hostages after "mistakenly" identifying them as a threat.

"During combat in Shejaiya, the IDF (army) mistakenly identified three Israeli hostages as a threat. As a result, the troops fired toward them and they were killed," the army said in a statement, expressing "deep remorse over the tragic incident".

Meanwhile, family members of Israeli captives in Gaza rallied near the Defense Ministry in Tel Aviv after the announcement of the killings.

Army spokesperson Daniel Hagari said Israeli soldiers "mistakenly" killed three hostages during fighting in Gaza. He described it as "tragic" and said the army "bears responsibility.”

The Hamas group has yet to comment on the announcement.

1827 GMT — Al Jazeera cameraman killed in Gaza, network confirms

A cameraman for Al Jazeera was killed in southern Gaza, a spokesperson for the Arabic broadcaster has said.

Cameraman Samer Abu Daqqa was injured along with a colleague while covering the bombing of a school, Al Jazeera said in an earlier statement. Rescuers were unable to reach Abu Daqqa to take him for treatment.

“The rescuers just managed to retrieve the cameraman Samer Abu Daqqa’s body,” the spokesperson said.

Al Jazeera said the journalists were hit by a missile fired from a drone in the city of Khan Younis in southern Gaza.

1748 GMT — Hezbollah targets Israeli military sites along border areas

Lebanese group Hezbollah has announced the targeting of several sites and gatherings of Israeli soldiers along the southern borders of Lebanon.

The group said in a statement that it “targeted the Israeli military point of the al Jardah off the Lebanese border with Volcano missiles, and it was directly hit.”

In another statement, it pointed out that its members “targeted an Israeli force as it entered the headquarters of the Intelligence Battalion in Metat with appropriate weapons, resulting in casualties among its members, between killed and wounded.”

In a third statement, its fighters “targeted the Israeli site of Blida with appropriate weapons, and it was directly hit.”

1715 GMT — UN refugee chief: Gaza refugee crisis must be prevented

The UN refugee chief has said that a new refugee crisis from Gaza must be prevented, referring to the possibility that hundreds of thousands of people already uprooted by Israel's war on Gaza could flee into Egypt.

"Many more (people) have been displaced into an already impoverished corner of an already tiny sliver of land. That violence must stop," Filippo Grandi, United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, said in closing remarks at the Global Refugee Forum in Geneva.

"I want to be clear: what is already a massive displacement crisis within Gaza must not turn into yet another refugee crisis," he said.

1647 GMT — Türkiye strongly condemns Israeli attack on Anadolu photojournalist in occupied East Jerusalem

Turkish Communications Director Fahrettin Altun has said that Türkiye strongly condemns Israel’s attacks on journalists in Gaza.

“Israel’s violence against journalists is clearly part of their campaign to silence the international media,” said Altun in a statement.

Altun recalled that “Israel’s merciless attacks” on civilians have resulted in the fatalities of over 60 journalists, with numerous others sustaining severe injuries and some reported missing.

He added that Israeli forces are unwilling to take even the most basic steps to ensure the safety of journalists.

1643 GMT — Multiple rockets intercepted over central Jerusalem

Multiple rockets were intercepted over central Jerusalem, AFP journalists have reported.

Staff saw two explosions and heard three blasts, as sirens warning of incoming fire blared in the city for the first time since October 30, according to the Israeli military.

Hamas's armed wing, Qassam Brigades, said it had fired rockets towards Jerusalem "as a response to the Zionist massacres of civilians".

Paramedics rushed to the scene after the alarm was raised in Jerusalem and nearby Beit Shemesh, the Magen David Adom emergency medical services said.

"No reports of injured as of now," it added.

1633 GMT — Israeli forces arrest 7 Palestinians in occupied East Jerusalem

Israeli forces have arrested seven Palestinians from the Wadi al Joz neighbourhood in the occupied East Jerusalem.

The Israeli police said in a statement a joint force of Israeli police and the border police arrested seven Palestinians from Wadi al Joz for allegedly throwing rocks at Israeli forces.

Eyewitnesses, however, told Anadolu that the Israeli police assaulted dozens of Palestinians who performed the Friday prayers in the streets of Jerusalem after being denied entry into the Al Aqsa Mosque by the Israeli police.

1623 GMT — Israel says allows 'temporary' entry of aid into Gaza through new border

Israel approved the "temporary" delivery of aid into Gaza via its Kerem Shalom border crossing, the prime minister's office has said, opening a new route for supplies after weeks of pressure.

Gaza is facing dire humanitarian conditions after more than two months of war, but before Friday's decision, all aid entering the territory had to pass through the Rafah crossing on its border with Egypt.

Israel's cabinet "approved today a temporary measure of unloading the trucks on the Gaza side of the Kerem Shalom crossing" in order to increase the amount of aid getting into the territory, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said in a statement.

1441 GMT — Denmark repeats call for humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza

Denmark has reiterated its call for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza in view of the escalating catastrophic situation there.

Foreign Minister Lars Loekke Rasmussen said on X that he is meeting his counterparts in Oslo to discuss the catastrophic humanitarian situation in Gaza, adding that there is a need to deliver quick and unhindered humanitarian aid to civilians in Gaza.

Meanwhile, foreign ministers from the Middle East, the Nordic region and Benelux countries are in Oslo for a high-level meeting on Gaza.

1402 GMT — Gaza 'integral part' of Palestinian state: Abbas

Palestinian President Mahmud Abbas has said Gaza is an "integral part" of the Palestinian state during a meeting in Ramallah with a top US official, according to his office.

Abbas told visiting US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan that "Gaza is an integral part of the State of Palestine", his office said, adding that "the president underscored that separation or any attempt to isolate any part of it is unacceptable".

He also said that Israel's attacks on the Palestinian people, especially in Gaza, must stop.

The United States must "intervene to force Israel to stop its aggression against our people in the West Bank, including occupied Jerusalem," he said.

1400 GMT — Global journalists’ body condemns Israeli attack on Anadolu photojournalist

The head of the International Federation of Journalists (IFJ) has condemned the "violent and aggressive" attack on Anadolu photojournalist Mustafa Alkharouf by Israeli forces.

"It's a nightmare. It's a catastrophic situation. So, it's difficult to say more except that we condemn," Anthony Bel langer told Anadolu.

"I watched the video and Mustafa in particular was only doing his job and nothing else, and when I watched the video it was really violent and aggressive," Bellanger said.

1321 GMT — Two Al Jazeera journalists wounded in Gaza missile strike: reporter

Two Al Jazeera journalists, Wael Al Dahdouh and Samer Abu Daqqa, were wounded by a missile fired from a drone in Khan Younis in southern Gaza, their colleague has said.

Dahdouh was injured in his hand and was being treated while Abu Daqqa's whereabouts were unknown, Heba Akila, who was also reporting live from elsewhere in Khan Younis, told the channel's live feed.

1246 GMT — Top US official says not 'right' for Israel to occupy Gaza long term

US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan has said it is not appropriate for Israel to occupy Gaza in the long term, as speculation mounts over the post-war future of the territory.

"We do not believe that it makes sense for Israel, or is right for Israel, to occupy Gaza, reoccupy Gaza over the long term," Sullivan told journalists in Tel Aviv.

"Ultimately the control of Gaza, the administration of Gaza and the security of Gaza has to transition to the Palestinians," he said following meetings with senior Israeli officials.

1155 GMT — Israel heading into world isolation: Erdogan