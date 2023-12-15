WORLD
4 MIN READ
Venezuela, Guyana agree not to use force to settle Essequibo dispute
Leaders of two nations, Nicolas Maduro and Irfaan Ali, agree they will not "directly or indirectly" threaten or use force against one another in any circumstances, reads a joint statement.
Venezuela, Guyana agree not to use force to settle Essequibo dispute
Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro meets with his Guyanese counterpart Irfaan Ali, in Kingstown / Photo: Reuters / Reuters
Noureldein GhanemNoureldein Ghanem
December 15, 2023

Guyana and Venezuela have agreed to avoid any escalation of conflict amid a recent heightening of tensions over an oil-rich and disputed border area, the prime minister of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines said, reading a joint statement after a meeting on the island over the issue.

The two nations agreed "directly or indirectly will not threaten or use force against one another in any circumstances, including those consequential to any existing controversies between the two states," it said in part on Thursday.

The agreement comes after a meeting between the leaders of both countries, Nicolas Maduro and Irfaan Ali, in which they discussed de-escalating tensions in their dispute over the Essequibo region.

Maduro said before the two-hour meeting that "we will make the most of it so that our Latin America and the Caribbean remains a zone of peace."

Ali noted that while both parties are committed to keeping peace in the region, Guyana "is not the aggressor. Guyana is not seeking war, but Guyana reserves the right to work with all of our partners to ensure the defence of our country."

Disagreement over the 160,000-square-km region of Essequibo has run for decades, but Venezuela revived its claim, including to offshore areas, in recent years after major oil and gas discoveries.

RECOMMENDED

Region on edge

Maduro's government held a referendum on December 3 in which 95 percent of voters, according to officials in the government, supported declaring Venezuela the rightful owner of Essequibo.

He has since started legal manoeuvres to create a Venezuelan province in Essequibo and ordered the state oil company to issue licenses for extracting crude in the region — moves Ali branded as a "grave threat to international peace and security."

Guyana has taken the case to the UN Security Council and approached military "partners," including the United States, which has carried out joint military exercises in Essequibo.

The dispute has other South American nations on edge. Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Paraguay, Peru and Uruguay issued a joint declaration calling for "both parties to negotiate to seek a peaceful solution."

Venezuela insists the Essequibo region was part of its territory during the Spanish colonial period, and argues the 1966 Geneva Agreement between their country, Britain and Guyana — a former colony called British Guiana — nullified the border drawn in 1899 by international arbitrators.

RelatedCan Guyana-Venezuela border dispute spill over into a regional dispute?
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Syria makes Kurdish national language, grants national rights to Kurds
US congress members visit Copenhagen to support Denmark and Greenland as Trump hardens stance
Syria launches operation against YPG terrorists in Aleppo's Deir Hafir
Türkiye, Oman review regional diplomacy in talks between foreign ministers
Germany weighs deploying Eurofighters, naval vessels to Greenland in NATO Arctic security push
Russia blocking progress in Ukraine peace talks: Zelenskyy
Trump threatens tariffs on countries opposing US takeover of Greenland
YPG continues to block civilians from using safe humanitarian corridor: Syrian officials
Fugitive linked to Russian envoy's killing changes name, lives in Canada
Turkish artist's exhibition in London blends art, Darwish's poetry to reflect Gaza's story
Torrential rains, floods kill over 100 across southern Africa
Italy seeks NATO presence in Arctic amid Greenland tensions
Gaza admin chief secures one-year budget, pushes for World Bank-backed reconstruction fund
UNICEF warns Ukrainian children are freezing under 'hardest winter of war' amid power cuts
Putin urges stepped-up diplomacy for regional stability in calls with Netanyahu, Pezeshkian