Pro-peace demonstrators rally in US against Israel's war on Gaza
Jewish Voice for Peace rallied in eight major US cities on the 8th night of Hanukkah to advocate for a ceasefire in Israel's brutal war on the Palestinian enclave of Gaza.
Protesters block Philadelphia highway while calling for ceasefire in Israel's Gaza war. / Photo: Reuters / Reuters
December 15, 2023

A Jewish group demanding a ceasefire in Israel's war in Gaza held protests on Thursday in eight US cities on the eighth night of Hanukkah, blocking rush-hour traffic on busy streets and bridges in Washington and Philadelphia.

In Washington, the group Jewish Voice for Peace said about 90 protesters blocked the overpass to New York Avenue in the northwestern part of the US capital. Police said the demonstration closed the intersection of New York Avenue and North Capitol Street and urged people to use alternate routes.

"On the 8th night of Hanukkah, 8 cities, 8 bridges," Jewish Voice for Peace said on X, formerly called Twitter.

"We are here, gathering across the country in massive, growing numbers, to say no more." Demonstrations also occurred in Boston, Atlanta, Chicago, Minneapolis, Seattle and Portland, Oregon.

'Let Gaza live'

In Philadelphia, about 200 protesters briefly blocked the I-76 highway, and more than 30 arrests were made, a Reuters witness said. Protesters held signs and banners that read: "Let Gaza Live" and "Not in our name."

The United Nations on Tuesday demanded an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza over Israel's relentless bombardment and mounting civilian casualties.

Israel's war in Gaza has led to pro-Palestinian and pro-Israeli protests in the United States since Oct. 7 Hamas attack on Israel.

Since then, Israel began its war and bombed the besieged enclave indiscriminately, killing nearly 19,000 Palestinian civilians.

On Wednesday, anti-war activists blocked traffic on a busy Los Angeles highway during the morning rush hour and while some staff from the Biden administration also held a vigil demanding a ceasefire.

SOURCE:Reuters
