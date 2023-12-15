Niger's ruling military has agreed to terms and conditions of a transition back to civilian rule, and will present the plan to a regional bloc, the chief diplomat from mediator Togo announced.

Speaking on Niger's national television, Togo Foreign Minister Robert Dussey said on Thursday he had reached an agreement "on the content and timing of the transition" with Niger's junta-appointed prime minister Ali Mahaman Lamine Zeine and foreign minister Bakary Yaou Sangare.

"We are ready to present the plan... to the mediating heads of state and the ECOWAS Commission," he said, referring to the Economic Community of West African States.

After Niger became the latest country in the Sahel to experience a coup with July's ouster of President Mohamed Bazoum, the regional grouping imposed tough sanctions and suspended trade, while also floating the option of military intervention.

The sanctions and suspension of international finance and aid have left Niger, already one of the world's poorest countries, economically hanging by a thread.

