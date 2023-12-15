Militants have attacked a regional police headquarters and two military posts in northwest Pakistan, triggering firefights that killed four officers and three insurgents, security officials have said.

The attacks on early Friday came three days after a suicide bomber in the same region rammed his car into a police station’s main gate, and five others opened fire, killing 23 officers in this year's worst attack on troops.

Local police chief Iftikhar Shah said two police officers were “martyred” and three others were wounded in an attack on the police headquarters in the town of Tank in Dera Ismail Khan, while two of the attackers died.

He said a third member was killed by soldiers during the assault on a nearby army post. Hours later, Pakistani Taliban also attacked a military post in the northwestern Khyber region bordering Afghanistan, killing two soldiers and wounding five others, local police official Salim Khan said.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for Friday's attacks, but suspicion was likely to fall on the Pakistani Taliban, known as Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan, or TTP.

TTP is an internationally recognised terrorist organisation.

Straining relations