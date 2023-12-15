TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
170-km portion of security wall completed on Turkish-Iranian border
Turkish security forces, guided by the principle that "the border is sacred," implement stringent measures to prevent illegal incidents.
170-km portion of security wall completed on Turkish-Iranian border
Security forces utilising the full range of technology employ domestic and national capabilities developed by Turkish defence giant Aselsan. / Photo: AA / AA
By Staff Reporter
December 15, 2023

A major 170-kilometre (105-mile) portion of a security wall in eastern Türkiye along the border with Iran has partly been completed to prevent illegal crossings, smuggling, and terrorist infiltration.

Construction of the entire security wall and observation towers in the eastern province of Van, as well as the excavation of trenches, is ongoing to ensure the security of the entire 295-km (183-mile) border with Iran and to prevent illegal activities.

Special teams from the capital Ankara first clear mines along the border to make the wall safer and help dig trenches. Then concrete blocks are laid on the border area, which has been prepared in advance with heavy machinery.

Security measures are tight to prevent the illegal crossing of irregular migrants, curb smuggling, and prevent the infiltration of terrorists. Turkish security forces utilising the full range of technology employ domestic and national capabilities developed by Turkish defence giant Aselsan.

RECOMMENDED

Unmanned aerial vehicles are also used in reconnaissance and surveillance efforts. Security forces, guided by the principle that "the border is sacred," intervene to stop any illegal incidents along the border.

Operating day and night, security forces on duty prevent irregular migrants trying to cross the border through patrol missions.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Syria makes Kurdish national language, grants national rights to Kurds
US congress members visit Copenhagen to support Denmark and Greenland as Trump hardens stance
Syria launches operation against YPG terrorists in Aleppo's Deir Hafir
Türkiye, Oman review regional diplomacy in talks between foreign ministers
Germany weighs deploying Eurofighters, naval vessels to Greenland in NATO Arctic security push
Russia blocking progress in Ukraine peace talks: Zelenskyy
Trump threatens tariffs on countries opposing US takeover of Greenland
YPG continues to block civilians from using safe humanitarian corridor: Syrian officials
Fugitive linked to Russian envoy's killing changes name, lives in Canada
Turkish artist's exhibition in London blends art, Darwish's poetry to reflect Gaza's story
Torrential rains, floods kill over 100 across southern Africa
Italy seeks NATO presence in Arctic amid Greenland tensions
Gaza admin chief secures one-year budget, pushes for World Bank-backed reconstruction fund
UNICEF warns Ukrainian children are freezing under 'hardest winter of war' amid power cuts
Putin urges stepped-up diplomacy for regional stability in calls with Netanyahu, Pezeshkian