TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Presidential system put an end to administrative crises in Türkiye: Altun
Under the leadership of President Erdogan, the Director of Communications states that extraordinary determination has been demonstrated in the struggle against the status quo bureaucracy.
Presidential system put an end to administrative crises in Türkiye: Altun
Every power struggle between bureaucratic oligarchy and politics throughout Turkish modern political history has caused significant losses to Türkiye, Altun says. / Photo: AA / AA
Ayse betul AytekinAyse betul Aytekin
December 15, 2023

Thanks to the Presidential Government System, bureaucracy is no longer an obstacle to Türkiye's future but an opportunity for a great and powerful Türkiye, Türkiye's Presidential Communications Director Fahrettin Altun has said.

As part of the celebrations for the 100th anniversary of the Republic, the Presidential Communications Directorate, in coordination with the Istanbul Governorship and Istanbul University, organised the "Centennial of the Republic and Turkish Bureaucracy Panel."

Attending the program held at Istanbul University on Friday, Altun highlighted that the Presidential Communications Directorate has implemented significant projects and events worldwide to introduce the vision of Türkiye's Century.

Change in the public's perception of bureaucracy

Saying that the military bureaucracy was the instrument of intervention in Turkish democracy for many years, Altun emphasised that this interventionist process, which began in 1960, continued until the 2000s.

Under the leadership of President Erdogan, extraordinary determination has been shown in the fight against the status quo bureaucracy, Altun said. He recalled that President Erdogan has argued since his prime ministership that bureaucratic structures cannot intervene in using fundamental rights and freedoms.

Describing President Erdogan's struggle during the first half of the post-2000 era as Prime Minister, Altun defined it as an effort to draw bureaucracy into the "public service apparatus" position as it should be.

RECOMMENDED

He also explained that in the last 20 years, there has been a significant change in the public's perception of bureaucracy through legal and institutional regulations.

Presidential system as a turning point

Altun highlighted that the Presidential Government System, implemented on June 24, 2018, is a major turning point in Turkish political and bureaucratic history.

"The Presidential Government System has put an end to the administrative crises. Furthermore, it has taken a pioneering role in reducing social and political polarisation, strengthening democracy, and contributing to bureaucratic rationalisation," he said.

Altun stated that the Presidential Government System has allowed the construction of an effective and accountable bureaucratic structure in Türkiye, contributing significantly to making Turkish bureaucracy more efficient and establishing the necessary structure for effective supervision.

He also emphasised that in the last ten years, the Turkish people have witnessed how harmful such bureaucratic resistance can be in new-generation interventions and occupation attempts against Türkiye.

Altun concluded his speech by expressing gratitude that President Erdogan has successfully dealt with all these challenges with his strong leadership, skilful politics, the support of innovative, local, and national bureaucrats, the dynamism of the political movement he leads, and the determined stance of the people.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Syria makes Kurdish national language, grants national rights to Kurds
US congress members visit Copenhagen to support Denmark and Greenland as Trump hardens stance
Syria launches operation against YPG terrorists in Aleppo's Deir Hafir
Türkiye, Oman review regional diplomacy in talks between foreign ministers
Germany weighs deploying Eurofighters, naval vessels to Greenland in NATO Arctic security push
Russia blocking progress in Ukraine peace talks: Zelenskyy
Trump threatens tariffs on countries opposing US takeover of Greenland
YPG continues to block civilians from using safe humanitarian corridor: Syrian officials
Fugitive linked to Russian envoy's killing changes name, lives in Canada
Turkish artist's exhibition in London blends art, Darwish's poetry to reflect Gaza's story
Torrential rains, floods kill over 100 across southern Africa
Italy seeks NATO presence in Arctic amid Greenland tensions
Gaza admin chief secures one-year budget, pushes for World Bank-backed reconstruction fund
UNICEF warns Ukrainian children are freezing under 'hardest winter of war' amid power cuts
Putin urges stepped-up diplomacy for regional stability in calls with Netanyahu, Pezeshkian