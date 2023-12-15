Russia and Iran have been outliers in the US-led global order and both nations have had to deal with their own share of troubles for their defiance to American dominance.

The two countries are nearly on the same page when it comes to navigating different regional conflicts, from Ukraine to Syria and Afghanistan.

The ongoing war waged by Israel on Gaza reveals the two countries have narrowed down their differences as their stance on one of the oldest conflicts of the Middle East is almost identical.

While the West has given unconditional support to Israel against Palestinian resistance group Hamas, both Russia and Iran have criticised Tel Aviv’s indiscriminate attacks on Palestinians, calling for an immediate ceasefire.

On Monday, the Russian foreign ministry announced that Moscow and Tehran are on the verge of signing a "major new interstate agreement" between the two states, signalling that the two countries are on the way of becoming not only tactical but also strategic partners.

The Russian announcement has unnerved Washington. US national security spokesman John Kirby was quick to point out what he described as "clearly a growing relationship in the defense realm" between Moscow and Tehran.

Kamran Gasanov, a political analyst at Russian International Affairs Council, a Moscow-based think-tank, says that following the Gaza carnage “relations between Russia and Iran have become stronger than ever”.

“Even during the Syrian military campaign, when Russia and Iran acted as a united front as Assad's allies, there were gaps. The Russian Foreign Ministry once said that Iran is a partner, but not an ally. Also, Russia did not stop Israel from bombing Iranian proxies in southern Syria,” Gasanov tells TRT World.

But with the Gaza war “everything has changed” as both countries have felt that they need each other more than ever in many areas from the Middle East to Ukraine, says Gasanov.

Gaza distracts the Western focus on Ukraine

The Gaza war “puts pressure on NATO” which under US leadership that backs Israel, relieving Russia from the Western alliance’s pressure tactics on Ukraine, according to the Russian analyst. This was also pointed out by Khaled Meshaal, a top Hamas official, who said that Moscow has benefited from the October 7 attack.

Meshaal also said that Hamas, which is part of Iran’s axis of resistance including Lebanon’s Hezbollah and Yemen’s Houthis, seeks “cooperation with great powers China and Russia.”

On the other hand, Iran needs Russia because it is under pressure from the EU and the US due to its nuclear program and internal politics, says Gasanov, adding that events in Gaza are widening the fault lines between Iran and the West.

Beyond both states’ dependence on each other in various arenas and their common priorities, there is also an ideological convergence between the two states, sharing a similar negative worldview on the nature of the West-led international order, according to Ghoncheh Tazmini, a visiting fellow at the Middle East Centre, LSE.

“Russia, in particular, challenges the US-led Atlanticist ideological and power systems, and in this pursuit, Iran is a critical partner,” Tazmini wrote in 2021.

“Both states oppose the idea of a single state or constellation of states (an order) as being able to impose normative values and power structures as universal. Instead, Moscow and Tehran subscribe to a more pluralistic vision of the international order, favouring sovereign internationalism over liberal interventionism,” she added.