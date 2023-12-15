Reports from Myanmar have suggested, that fighting continues in the northeast of the country between the military government and an alliance of ethnic minority armed groups, even after China announced that the two sides had reached agreement on a ceasefire at meetings it had brokered.

Clashes have been raging in the northern part of Myanmar’s Shan state since October 27, when the Arakan Army, the Myanmar National Democratic Alliance Army and the Ta’ang National Liberation Army, branding themselves the Three Brotherhood Alliance, launched a coordinated offensive.

MeKong News, an online news site reporting from Shan state, said on its Facebook page that the army was carrying out airstrikes and firing heavy weapons on Friday morning in the area around 169 kilometres Trade Zone in Muse, a major city that is a border crossing point with China.

The report said that according to town residents, the Three Brotherhood Alliance forces had occupied a strategic hill near the trade zone on Thursday evening after heavy fighting.

There were similar reports in other Myanmar media, including Khit Thit news, but no way to independently confirm them.

Major General Zaw Min Tun, spokesperson of the ruling military council, was quoted in the state-run Myanma Alinn newspaper on Friday as saying that there was fighting in the areas between Namhkam township and the Trade Zone in Muse, about 30 kilometres to its east.

China mediated ceasefire

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning has said Thursday on the sidelines of a news conference in Beijing that China had acted as a mediator for a cease-fire between the army and the alliance, and that there had been a notable de-escalation of fighting in the area near the border with China.

She said China has provided support and facilitation for dialogue and the meetings had “reached agreement on a number of arrangements, including the temporary cease-fire and maintaining the momentum of dialogue.”

“China hopes that relevant parties in Myanmar can speed up efforts to implement what has been agreed, exercise maximum restraint, actively ease the situation on the ground, promptly manage sporadic confrontation events and together realize the soft landing of the situation in northern Myanmar.” Mao Ning said.

The Chinese statement did not give a date for when the ceasefire would go into effect.