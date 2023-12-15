WORLD
Dutch court rejects bid to halt transfer of F-35 jet parts to Israel
The Hague District Court ruled that the government of the Netherlands had properly “weighed the relevant interests", despite human rights organisations warning of war crimes committed in Gaza.
The Netherlands houses one of several regional warehouses of US-owned F-35 parts which are then distributed to countries that request them, including Israel. / Photo: AP Archive / AP Archive
By Staff Reporter
December 15, 2023

A Dutch court on Friday rejected a request by a group of human rights and humanitarian organisations to order a halt to the transfer to Israel of parts for F-35 fighter jets.

The organisations went to court on December 4, arguing that delivery of parts for F-35 jets makes the Netherlands complicit in possible war crimes being committed by Israel in its war on Gaza. The parts are stored in a warehouse in the Dutch town of Woensdrecht.

In a written statement, the Hague District Court said the judge who heard the civil case concluded that the government of the Netherlands “weighed the relevant interests" before agreeing to the delivery of parts.

Lawyer Liesbeth Zegveld told the court that the Dutch government decided to continue transferring F-35 parts to Israel even after the deadly October 7 attacks by Hamas.

“The warning that the fighter jets can contribute to serious breaches of the laws of war does not, for the (Dutch) state, outweigh its economic interests and diplomatic reputation,” Zegveld said.

Government lawyer Reimer Veldhuis told the judge hearing the civil case that a ban on transfers from the Netherlands would effectively be meaningless as “the United States would deliver these parts to Israel from another place.”

It was not immediately clear if the groups that brought the civil case would appeal.

SOURCE:AP
