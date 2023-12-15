The head of the International Federation of Journalists (IFJ) has condemned the "violent and aggressive" attack on Anadolu photojournalist Mustafa Alkharouf by Israeli forces.

"It's a nightmare. It's a catastrophic situation. So, it's difficult to say more except that we condemn," Anthony Bellanger told Anadolu on Friday.

"I watched the video and Mustafa in particular was only doing his job and nothing else, and when I watched the video it was really violent and aggressive," Bellanger said.

He said that while he is waiting to receive more information on the matter, IFJ is trying to help the photojournalist and that he will call his affiliates and Palestinian journalists in Ramallah to help Alkharouf.

Every day, civilians as well as journalists become "victims of the Israeli military," he stressed, adding that at least 64 journalists and media workers have been killed in Gaza since October 7.

He said that the federation will document all cases, including the attack against Alkharouf, to the International Criminal Court.

Israeli army violence