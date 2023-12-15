An "explosion" of multibillion-dollar claims by fossil fuel and extractive firms through shadowy investment tribunals is blocking action on climate and nature, the UN Special Rapporteur for Human Rights and Environment has warned, with developing nations increasingly targeted.

After countries agreed this week at UN climate talks on a "transitioning away from fossil fuels", governments are likely to come under heightened pressure to boost regulation and reject further expansion of oil, gas and coal projects.

But that could leave them open to litigation under a secretive arbitration process called investor-state dispute settlement (ISDS), according to UN rights expert David Boyd, who has called it a "major obstacle" to environmental action.

"When governments bring in these stronger laws and policies, they're ending up paying millions -- and sometimes billions -- of dollars in compensation," Boyd said.

Denmark, France and New Zealand have all backed off from stronger regulation on fossil fuel exploration because of ISDS fears, he said.

In a report called "Paying Polluters", presented to the UN General Assembly earlier this year, Boyd warned that the number of claims -- and the size of the payouts -- were soaring.

"The explosion of ISDS claims in recent years, and the threat of such claims, is led by fossil fuel, mining and other extractive industry corporations," Boyd said in his report.

ISDS cases targeting actions to protect the environment rose from 12 initiated before 2000, to 37 from 2000 to 2010, and 126 between 2011 and 2021, it said, adding fossil fuel and mining industries have won over $100 billion in awards.

That could rise substantially, as "sunset clauses" mean even if a state pulls out of a treaty it could still face litigation for some two decades.

Related Nations agree to 'transition away' from fossil fuels in historic COP28 deal

'Gross hypocrisy'

ISDS mechanisms built into thousands of international treaties have roots in the global reconfiguration after World War Two, as investors based often in former colonial powers sought to protect assets in newly-independent countries.

Lukas Schaugg, an international law analyst with the International Institute for Sustainable Development, said the tribunals had historically operated with a "lack of public scrutiny".

"People are increasingly talking about the duty of states to regulate with regard to climate," said Schaugg, who used to work at the International Chamber of Commerce's arbitration court.

Now, "the clash with the investment treaty regime is increasingly visible", he said.

The United Nations Conference on Trade and Development says ISDS poses a particular challenge for the energy transition.

In an August report, UNCTAD said of 1,257 publicly-known ISDS claims made by early 2023, 15 percent were initiated by fossil fuel investors.

Even renewable companies have filed substantial claims, as countries change investment incentives.

The Energy Charter Treaty is the most frequently-invoked international investment agreement in these claims.

It "can amplify existing burdens on countries that are trying to shift from traditional fossil fuel projects to renewable energies", UNCTAD said.