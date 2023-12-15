Secretary-general of the Asia-Pacific Broadcasting Union (ABU) has said that Israel always attempts to control the media and narrative, but it will not succeed this time.

Describing the events in Gaza as "heartbreaking," ABU Secretary-General Ahmed Nadeem said: “It's extremely inhuman what is being done in Gaza. I think, this time, they are not able to control the narrative. Everybody knows what is going on. The truth is very much clear through other media that's available to people."

Nadeem emphasised: “As media entities we should be strong, we should go with the truth and we should explain the truth to the people.”

Reminding that everyone can easily access the news they want today, Nadeem said it is important for the media to play a guiding role in determining what the truth is, distinguishing between the right and wrong information.

Nadeem noted that media organisations and news agencies in Asia, especially in Türkiye, have done an excellent job regarding what is happening in Gaza.

"This time the narrative won't change"