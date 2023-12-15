WORLD
Israeli media failed to manipulate truth this time: head of media union
The Asia-Pacific Broadcasting Union's secretary-general emphasises the role media plays in determining truth as Israel fails to control the narrative around its war on Gaza.
Ahmed Nadeem stated that conveying the truth to the public is the best activity that can be done and emphasised that the media should operate on this principle. / Photo: AA  / AA
By Meryem Demirhan
December 15, 2023

Secretary-general of the Asia-Pacific Broadcasting Union (ABU) has said that Israel always attempts to control the media and narrative, but it will not succeed this time.

Describing the events in Gaza as "heartbreaking," ABU Secretary-General Ahmed Nadeem said: “It's extremely inhuman what is being done in Gaza. I think, this time, they are not able to control the narrative. Everybody knows what is going on. The truth is very much clear through other media that's available to people."

Nadeem emphasised: “As media entities we should be strong, we should go with the truth and we should explain the truth to the people.”

Reminding that everyone can easily access the news they want today, Nadeem said it is important for the media to play a guiding role in determining what the truth is, distinguishing between the right and wrong information.

Nadeem noted that media organisations and news agencies in Asia, especially in Türkiye, have done an excellent job regarding what is happening in Gaza.

"This time the narrative won't change"

Drawing attention to Israel's media 'manipulations,' Nadeem said: "(Israel) always try to control the media, control the narrative. But this time, it's not going to work. Because this time everybody knows what is the truth. And this truth is always available around us through social media and other platforms. So this time the narrative won't change."

Nadeem stated that conveying the truth to the public is the best activity that can be done and emphasised that the media should operate on this principle.

Touching upon the role of artificial intelligence in the media, Nadeem said despite the existence of individuals who misuse artificial intelligence and generate a lot of misinformation, it is possible to use this new tool correctly, and everyone needs to be educated on this matter.

Asia-Pacific Broadcasting Union is the world's largest broadcasting association.

SOURCE:AA
