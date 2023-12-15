Yemen's Houthi rebels have escalated attacks on ships passing through the Red Sea during the Israeli war on Gaza, raising concerns about the impact on the flow of oil, grain and consumer goods through a major global trade artery.

Israeli-linked vessels have been targeted, but the threat to trade has grown as container ships and oil tankers flagged to countries like Norway and Liberia have been attacked or drawn missile fire while traversing the waterway between Africa and the Arabian Peninsula. About 10 percent of the world's trade passes through the Red Sea.

In a sign of widening impact on global trade after a series of attacks or near-misses this week, Maersk, the world’s biggest shipping company, said Friday that it has told all of its vessels due to pass through a maritime chokepoint in the southern Red Sea to “pause their journey until further notice.”

Here are things to know about the recent attacks and the impact on global shipping:

Who is attacking ships in the Red Sea and why?

The Houthis are Iranian-backed rebels who swept down from their northern stronghold in Yemen and seized the capital, Sanaa, in 2014, launching a grinding war against a Saudi-led coalition seeking to restore the government.

The Houthis have sporadically targeted ships in the region, but the attacks have increased since the start of the brutal Israeli war on Gaza.

They have used drones and anti-ship missiles to attack vessels and in one case used a helicopter to seize an Israeli-owned ship and its crew.

They have threatened to attack any vessel they believe is either going to or coming from Israel. That's now escalated to apparently any vessel given recent attacks, with the Houthis also hailing vessels by radio to try to convince them to change course closer to the territory they control.

“The numerous attacks originating from Houthi-controlled territories in Yemen threaten international navigation and maritime security, in grave contravention of international law,” the European Union foreign policy office said.

Why is the Red Sea important?

The Red Sea has the Suez Canal at its northern end and the narrow Bab el Mandeb Strait at the southern end leading into the Gulf of Aden. It's a busy waterway with ships traversing the Suez Canal to bring goods between Asia and Europe.

A huge amount of Europe’s energy supplies, like oil and diesel fuel, come through that waterway, said John Stawpert, senior manager of environment and trade for the International Chamber of Shipping, which represents 80 percent of the world’s commercial fleet.

So do food products like palm oil and grain and anything else brought over on container ships, which are most of the world’s manufactured products.

How are Houthi attacks affecting trade?

Copenhagen-based Maersk said recent attacks on commercial vessels in the southern Red Sea “are alarming and pose a significant threat to the safety and security of seafarers.” It noted a missile was fired at but missed one of its container ships travelling from Oman to Saudi Arabia on Thursday.

“We have instructed all Maersk vessels in the area bound to pass through the Bab al Mandab Strait to pause their journey until further notice,” the company said in a statement Friday, referring to the narrow waterway that separates Yemen from East Africa and leads north to the Red Sea.

The company says it's monitoring the security situation and is working to minimise the effect on customers.