The World Health Organization has warned that the mpox epidemic in the Democratic Republic of Congo could spread internationally, as sexual transmissions accelerate.

The infectious disease, formerly known as monkeypox, was first identified in humans in1970 in DR Congo.

It has been endemic for years in several West and Central African countries, where outbreaks often began when the virus was transmitted to humans from infected animals.

"We are concerned that there may be further international transmission" from the DRC, Dr Rosamund Lewis, WHO's technical lead for mpox, told reporters in Geneva, via Zoom.

"There's a rapidly expanding outbreak in the country," this year with over 13,000 suspected cases of Mpox, "which is more than twice the number of previous reported in any prior year," she said.

Those cases have led to over 600 deaths, Lewis added.