WORLD
2 MIN READ
Mpox epidemic in DR Congo could spread internationally: WHO
The WHO, which already sounded the alarm in late November about the epidemic in DR Congo, has announced it will send an evaluation team to the country.
Mpox epidemic in DR Congo could spread internationally: WHO
Dr Rosamund Lewis, WHO's technical lead for mpox, voices concern that there may be further international transmissions of mpox virus from the DRC. / Photo: AP archive  / AP
By Staff Reporter
December 15, 2023

The World Health Organization has warned that the mpox epidemic in the Democratic Republic of Congo could spread internationally, as sexual transmissions accelerate.

The infectious disease, formerly known as monkeypox, was first identified in humans in1970 in DR Congo.

It has been endemic for years in several West and Central African countries, where outbreaks often began when the virus was transmitted to humans from infected animals.

"The infectious disease, formerly known as monkeypox, was first identified in humans in1970 in DR Congo and has been endemic for years in several West and Central African countries.

"We are concerned that there may be further international transmission" from the DRC, Dr Rosamund Lewis, WHO's technical lead for mpox, told reporters in Geneva, via Zoom.

"There's a rapidly expanding outbreak in the country," this year with over 13,000 suspected cases of Mpox, "which is more than twice the number of previous reported in any prior year," she said.

Those cases have led to over 600 deaths, Lewis added.

RECOMMENDED
RelatedLone monkeypox vaccine maker ready to meet demand

Cambodia reports first case

Last week Cambodia reported its first case of the disease.

Lewis said the WHO had been made aware of a suspected outbreak on a cruise ship that had sailed in South East Asia, but lacked information.

A spike in infections last year in Europe and the United States, outside the disease's endemic areas, prompted the WHO to declare a public health emergency of international concern, the highest alarm it can sound, in July 2022.

It ended the alert in May this year but advised populations to remain vigilant.

RelatedWHO renames monkeypox as 'mpox' over racism concerns
SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Venezuela's Rodriguez pushes for diplomacy with US and oil industry reforms
European troops won't impact Trump's goal of acquiring Greenland, says White House
By Sadiq S Bhat
Yemen's Saudi-backed presidential body sacks last pro-UAE member
Trump hosts Venezuelan opposition leader Machado as White House signals support
US claims Iran halted 'executions of 800 protesters'
Iceland asks US to explain ambassador nominee's annexation joke
Cuba honours soldiers killed in US attack on Venezuela as remains return home
Amazon bets on EU data sovereignty with cloud expansion
Guterres warns global cooperation is 'on deathwatch' ahead of UNSC meeting on Iran
Millions at risk as Sudan food aid set to run out by March: UN
On a Turkish stage, in Turkish: Palestinian director tells story of 'Gaza Among Ashes'
US court opens door for pro-Palestinian activist Khalil's re-arrest, deportation
YPG blocks civilian evacuations from Aleppo, uses civilians as human shields against Syrian army
US seizes another Venezuela-linked oil tanker as Trump prepares to meet Machado
Trump threatens to deploy military over anti-ICE protests in Minnesota