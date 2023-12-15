WORLD
2 MIN READ
Israel's short-range execution of Palestinians documented by rights group
Israeli rights group B'Tselem publishes footage showing Israeli soldiers killing two Palestinians from close range in occupied West Bank.
Israel's short-range execution of Palestinians documented by rights group
At least 289 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli forces and settlers in the occupied West Bank since October 7. / Photo: AA / AA
By Meryem Demirhan
December 15, 2023

An Israeli rights group has published surveillance camera footage documenting the country's forces executing two Palestinians from a "short-range" in the city of Tubas, occupied West Bank.

"Original security camera footage obtained by B'Tselem captures two short-range executions of Palestinians," the Israeli rights group said in a statement on Friday.

The incident took place on December 8 when Israeli forces raided the Al Farah refugee camp.

B'Tselem said after Rami Jundob, 25, was first shot and had fallen down, a military jeep got closer to him, "and a soldier fires another shot at him."

"Jundob lifts his hand when the soldier and the driver [of the military jeep] shoot him from their car at close range and of the shooter then uses his cell phone to film him," the organisation said, adding that the young Palestinian "died of his wounds the next day."

RECOMMENDED

The Israeli soldiers then moved to shoot another Palestinian, Thaar Shahin, 36, who was hiding under a car next to the first victim.

Shahin too was "shot to death from close range" and later pronounced dead in the hospital.

Tensions have been running high across the occupied West Bank amid an Israeli military offensive on Gaza since October 7.

At least 289 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli forces and settlers in the occupied West Bank since then, in addition to more than 3,100 others injured, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

RelatedErdogan urges collective action to hold Israel accountable for war crimes
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Venezuela's Rodriguez pushes for diplomacy with US and oil industry reforms
European troops won't impact Trump's goal of acquiring Greenland, says White House
By Sadiq S Bhat
Yemen's Saudi-backed presidential body sacks last pro-UAE member
Trump hosts Venezuelan opposition leader Machado as White House signals support
US claims Iran halted 'executions of 800 protesters'
Iceland asks US to explain ambassador nominee's annexation joke
Cuba honours soldiers killed in US attack on Venezuela as remains return home
Amazon bets on EU data sovereignty with cloud expansion
Guterres warns global cooperation is 'on deathwatch' ahead of UNSC meeting on Iran
Millions at risk as Sudan food aid set to run out by March: UN
On a Turkish stage, in Turkish: Palestinian director tells story of 'Gaza Among Ashes'
US court opens door for pro-Palestinian activist Khalil's re-arrest, deportation
YPG blocks civilian evacuations from Aleppo, uses civilians as human shields against Syrian army
US seizes another Venezuela-linked oil tanker as Trump prepares to meet Machado
Trump threatens to deploy military over anti-ICE protests in Minnesota