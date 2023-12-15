The signing of the AUKUS agreement between Australia, the United Kingdom and the United States on September 16, 2021 opened up a new era in Australia’s defence and security.

The agreement is not a military alliance or collective defence arrangement in the same way as NATO, or the US-Japan Mutual Security Treaty. It’s a technology-sharing agreement with two key technology pillars. The agreement continues to make progress, with the US Congress passing the 2024 National Defense Authorisation Act (NDAA) in December 2023.

This includes key provisions for AUKUS, smoothing the way forward for both the acquisition of nuclear powered but conventionally armed submarines from 2033 under Pillar One, and also the lifting of trade barriers that should allow cooperation in critical and emerging technologies to progress faster under Pillar Two.

The acquisition of nuclear powered but conventionally armed submarines by Australia represent a huge leap forward in naval capability for a state that previously has only operated conventionally powered diesel-electric submarines of limited range and endurance.

The acquisition of eight nuclear submarines (SSNs) will begin in 2033, comprising the purchase of three to five US Virginia class SSNs, and then transition to the proposed SSN AUKUS boats in the 2040s.

There have been some Southeast Asian states, including some under pressure from China, which have raised concerns about the implications of nuclear non-proliferation and the potential for a regional arms race.

These concerns have in turn been addressed by reassurance from the Australian government in diplomatic discussions with both the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) as well as Australia’s neighbours in ASEAN and the Southwest Pacific. It’s clear that whilst some Southeast Asian states continue to air concerns, as noted in an article in the Lowy Interpreter by Melissa Conley-Tyler, that criticism is receding, and China’s efforts to undermine AUKUS through diplomatic pressure is failing.

Yet, it’s important to address the concerns of Australia’s neighbours on AUKUS, particularly in terms of nuclear non-proliferation and also the prospect of a regional arms race.

Firstly, in relation to nuclear non-proliferation concerns, Australian SSNs will not be armed with nuclear weapons, and Australia has no intention of acquiring nuclear weapons.

The sustainment and operation of these boats’ nuclear reactors will occur in a manner that is in full compliance with Australia’s obligations under the 1968 Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) and more broadly, with Australia’s obligations to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) under the Comprehensive Safeguards Agreement and Additional Protocol of the NPT that will include full verification measures throughout the life of type of the submarines.

Nor will Australia establish a civil nuclear industry that could produce nuclear fuel for the submarines. The reactors on board will be installed at the time of construction and remain sealed throughout the life of type of the vessel, and then be disposed safely, with the fuel stored under full IAEA safeguards. No fissile material will be diverted for other purposes.

It's also important to note in comparison, China’s steady buildup and modernisation of its own nuclear powered and nuclear armed submarine capabilities, with the US Office of Naval Intelligence suggesting as of 2020 that Chinese SSNs will increase from seven boats in 2020 to 13 boats by 2030.

Additionally, internationally respected naval analyst H. I. Sutton suggests that “Beijing is gearing up for mass production of a new generation of nuclear-powered attack and ballistic missile submarines.”

In a separate report, Sutton states that “while the AUKUS nuclear submarine project between the United States, United Kingdom and Australia made headlines globally, China’s secretive nature allows them to pursue submarine development without revealing their true intentions…Combined with the stealthy nature of China’s submarine advancements, these developments have promoted some to view the AUKUS alliance as a response rather than the sole impetus for China’s aggressive pursuit of submarine capabilities.”