Families of Israeli captives held in besieged Gaza have threatened a hunger strike until far-right Israeli government strikes a new swap deal with the Palestinian resistance group, Hamas, according to media reports.

The Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper said on Friday the threat was made after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu refused to meet with the families.

It said 100 families accused Netanyahu of seeking to split the group so he would not have to respond to their demands.

YediothAhronoth said the families gave Netanyahu until Saturday evening to hold a meeting with them and to work on the captives' release.

The families said the Israeli military invasion in Gaza contradicts efforts to release the captives, according to the newspaper.

The Israeli hardline government has yet to comment on the threat of a hunger strike by the families.

Protest after captives killed by military