SpaceX delays US robot spaceplane liftoff for safety checks
The launch of the Falcon Heavy was rescheduled by SpaceX due to unfavorable recovery weather conditions.
Falcon Heavy is one of SpaceX's biggest rockets. / Others
By Emir Isci
December 16, 2023

SpaceX said it was targeting, December 28 for the launch of the United States military's X-37B robot spaceplane on its seventh mission to orbit.

"Now targeting no earlier than Thursday, December 28 for Falcon Heavy to launch USSF-52 to orbit from Florida," SpaceX said in a post on X on Friday, after it stood down on the launch earlier this week to perform additional system checkouts.

The original plan to send the spacecraft to orbit late on Sunday was scrubbed due to poor weather conditions at Cape Canaveral, Florida.

SOURCE:Reuters
