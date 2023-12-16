Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan held talks in Oslo, working towards ending the war in Gaza and achieving lasting peace, in collaboration with the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and the Arab League Contact Group.

According to diplomatic sources, the visit included Palestinian Foreign Minister Riyad al-Maliki, Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, Saudi Arabian Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi and OIC Secretary-General Hissein Brahim Taha and members of the Contact Group.

The meeting was attended by Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store, the foreign ministers of Belgium, Denmark, the Netherlands, Sweden, Iceland, Luxembourg, and Norway, as well as Jukka Salovaara, Undersecretary of the Finnish Foreign Ministry.

The meeting called for an immediate and full ceasefire in Gaza, the protection of civilians and the unimpeded entry of urgent humanitarian aid into besieged Gaza.

Highlighting the importance of holding Israel accountable for violations of international law in Gaza, the Contact Group emphasised the need to create serious political conditions for the establishment of a Palestinian state along the 1967 lines.

Traditionally, among countries providing the most humanitarian aid to crisis regions, the Scandinavian and Benelux countries, together with the Contact Group, hold an influential position on international law and humanitarian law.