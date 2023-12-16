“General Hospital” won three trophies for acting at the Daytime Emmy Awards.

The late Sonya Eddy won for her 16-year role as no-nonsense head nurse Epiphany Johnson on the venerable ABC Show on Friday night. She died last December at age 55 from an infection after surgery.

Robert Gossett, who plays Marshall Ashford, claimed the supporting actor trophy. He also won last year in the guest performer category for the same role.

Eden McCoy won for outstanding younger performer as Josslyn Jacks on “General Hospital.” The 20-year-old actor debuted on the show in 2015. Her mother, Natasha McCoy, died of cancer in November.

“This is for and because of my mother,” she said. “It's not lost on me what an absolute privilege it is to be able to do something, not only I like to do but love to do for a living, and I love what I do. It's really easy to be grateful on nights like this, but I am grateful every day.”

“The Young and the Restless” was honored for outstanding writing team.